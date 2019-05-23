Enter to Win the Southeast Ohio 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

The public service program is sponsored by Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio (PGSEO) and Genesis Primary Care Physicians. Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member between ages 60 and 69 who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby, or devoted to helping others in need. The candidate might be raising money for their community, giving to a charity or fighting a chronic health condition.

Here's how it works:

Log on to SoutheastOhio60Strong.com to submit an application form, 200-400 word essay about your candidate, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, July 22, 2019 .

Or, download an application form at SoutheastOhio60Strong.com, and mail the completed form, along with a 200-400 word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Southeast Ohio 60 Strong Contest, Trusted Senior Care Advantage c/o agilon health, 440 Polaris Parkway, Ste 550, Westerville, OH 43082. The entry must be postmarked by Friday, July 19, 2019 .

Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate to area establishments.

60 Strong candidates must be between ages 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2019, and a resident of the following Ohio counties: Guernsey, Muskingum, Perry, and Noble. Contestants are judged on health/fitness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.

All proceeds from the calendar will be donated to Area Agency on Aging Region 9.

Winners will be notified by August 16, and must be available Thursday, September 19, to Saturday, September 21. For questions, email us at SoutheastOhio60Strong@TrustedSCA.com.

PGSEO and Genesis Primary Care Physicians are proud to announce the introduction of Trusted Senior Care Advantage, a program based on PGSEO and Genesis' vision to provide seamless and greater care coordination to seniors. Trusted Senior Care Advantage is being launched in conjunction with the Southeast Ohio 60 Strong contest.

SOURCE Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio

