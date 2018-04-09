Enter your funny writing now in the Press Club journalism contest

The award is given for work from 2017. To apply please submit three examples of a humor feature or column that appeared in a general circulation newspaper or online journalism site. The winner will receive $750.

The contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and $50 for non-members. The winner will be honored at a banquet at the National Press Club this summer. If you have questions, email wjlester@comcast.com or call 1-410-271-7020.

Entries may be submitted online or by the more traditional use of mail. For more information click on: http://press.org/about/awards

