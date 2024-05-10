Enteral Feeding Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 1.36 bn from 2023-2027, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enteral feeding devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.36 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.42% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canafusion Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Danone SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HMC Premedical Spa, Medela AG, Medline Industries LP, Moog Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Trendlines Group Ltd., and Vygon SAS

Market Driver

The enteral feeding devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for wireless connectivity in devices. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, liver disease, and neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease, require long-term nutritional support. Wireless enteral feeding devices facilitate communication with various information systems, enabling their use in ambulatory and home care settings. These devices ensure safe and accurate medication delivery in ICUs and minimize errors, automating workflow and reducing costs. Key conditions treated include gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease, among others. Devices like tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and J-tubes are commonly used, with numerous NCBI studies supporting their effectiveness.

Market Challenges

The enteral feeding devices market involves the production and distribution of equipment used to deliver nutrients directly into the digestive system. Devices such as pumps, tubes, and feeding systems are subject to recalls due to safety or functionality concerns. Key market segments include central nervous system disorders, parenteral and enteral nutrition, pediatric and neonatal patients, and various feeding tube types. Complications like misplaced tubes, swallowing difficulties, and breathing issues can lead to morbidity and neonatal mortality. Reimbursement policies, third-party payers, and federal funding significantly impact market growth. Adult patients and children with genetic disorders, rare diseases, and conditions like Prader-Willi Syndrome require long-term enteral support. Technological advancements, such as reverse balloon designs, improve the functionality and safety of enteral feeding devices.

Segment Overview

This enteral feeding devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Homecare Product 2.1 Accessories

2.2 Enteral pumps Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The Enteral Feeding Devices Market encompasses a wide range of products used in delivering essential nutrients and medications to patients through enteral feeding. Central nervous system disorders, genetic disorders, and pediatric and neonatal patients are significant end-users of these devices. Central nervous system disorders, such as neurological disorders and Prader-Willi Syndrome, necessitate long-term enteral support. Parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition are two primary feeding methods, with enteral feeding being the preferred choice for most patients due to its fewer complications. Enteral feeding pumps and tubes, including home healthcare services' enterostomy feeding tubes, facilitate bolus delivery of human milk and other nutritional solutions. Complications from enteral feeding, such as tube misplacement, aspiration, and tube blockage, can lead to morbidity and increased healthcare costs. Parenteral feeding therapies, including total parenteral nutrition, are used for patients with severe gastrointestinal disorders or those unable to receive enteral nutrition. Genetic disorders, including rare genetic diseases, and clinical problems, such as swallowing, suckling, breathing difficulties, and malabsorption, necessitate the adoption of enteral feeding devices. Reimbursement policies and third-party payers play a crucial role in the market's growth. Enteral feeding tubes are inserted into various parts of the gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach, duodenum, and jejunum, and are placed through endoscopy, laparoscopy, or open surgery. Long-term enteral support is essential for pre-term infants, neonatal patients, and adult patients, reducing neonatal mortality and morbidity. Reverse balloon designs and federal funding are recent advancements in the market. The market is segmented by adult patients and age groups, including children.

Research Analysis

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market caters to the nutritional needs of various patient populations, including geriatric individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, severe pancreatitis, gastrointestinal diseases, and nervous system disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. These devices play a crucial role in Surgical Trauma ICUs for patients recovering from complex surgeries. Enteral feeding pumps and tubes, including Tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and J-tubes, facilitate the delivery of parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition to patients with complications due to chronic diseases, swallowing difficulties, or rare genetic disorders like congenital genetic conditions and pediatric or neonatal patients with morbidities like pre-term infants and swallowing or suckling issues. NCBI studies highlight the importance of these devices in improving outcomes and reducing complications associated with chronic diseases and parenteral feeding therapies.

Market Research Overview

The Enteral Feeding Devices market encompasses a range of products designed for delivering nutrients and hydration directly into the digestive system. These devices are essential for individuals who are unable to consume food orally due to various medical conditions. The market comprises several types of enteral feeding tubes, such as nasogastric, gastrostomy, and jejunostomy tubes. Additionally, there are various feeding pumps and accessories available to facilitate the delivery process. The global Enteral Feeding Devices market is driven by factors like an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in the field. Companies are focusing on developing innovative products to cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, offering ample opportunities for stakeholders.

