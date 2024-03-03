Enteral Feeding Devices Market size to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 46% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The enteral feeding devices market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Hospitals and home care), Product (Accessories and Enteral pumps), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and neurological disorders, the increasing number of product launches with technological advances, the increasing presence of regional and global market players, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to create awareness about enteral feeding drive the growth of the market in the region. View PDF Sample

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Japan

ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canafusion Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Danone SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HMC Premedical Spa, Medela AG, Medline Industries LP, Moog Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Trendlines Group Ltd., Vygon SAS

ALCOR Scientific: The company offers SENTINELplus Enteral Feeding Pump with dual display and simple alarms. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Segmentation Analysis

By end user, the growth of the hospitals segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in the global aging population have resulted in higher rates of age-related conditions and illnesses that need hospitalization. Furthermore, owing to the compromised nutritional intake of elderly patients, enteral feeding devices have become essential to maintain their health during hospital stays. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth

There are rising chronic conditions such as cancers neurological conditions, and preterm births across the globe. This drives the growth of the market. Also, there is an increasing prevalence of oral cancer which develops on the tongue, oral mucosa, mouth, and oropharynx. Habits like smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of oral cancer. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period. Download to gain access to this information.

Analyst Review

The market is witnessing substantial growth globally, driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and genetic disorders, alongside rising incidences of preterm births. This surge in demand is particularly notable in pediatric and neonatal patients, where enteral nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting their nutritional needs.

Enteral feeding devices encompass a range of equipment essential for the delivery of nutrients directly into the gastrointestinal tract. These devices include enteral feeding tubes and feeding pumps, which are instrumental in ensuring precise and controlled nutrient delivery, especially in cases requiring bolus delivery or continuous infusion.

The market growth is also propelled by advancements in R&D initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficacy and safety of enteral feeding devices. This includes innovations in enteral feeding tube design to minimize complications associated with long-term usage, particularly in adult and geriatric populations with chronic diseases.

Moreover, the rising incidence of head and neck cancer underscores the importance of enteral feeding devices in oncology applications. Patients undergoing treatments like chemotherapy or radiation often face difficulties in oral intake, necessitating the use of enteral nutrition methods to maintain adequate nutritional support.

While developed regions like North America and Europe continue to dominate the market, there is a notable shift towards emerging countries in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about reimbursement policies, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving market penetration in these regions.

Furthermore, the market landscape is influenced by evolving trends in human milk usage, especially in pediatric patients and those with conditions like Prader-Willi Syndrome. Enterostomy feeding tubes are also gaining traction, particularly in developing countries, where access to specialized healthcare services may be limited.

As the demand for enteral feeding devices continues to rise, stakeholders are increasingly focused on addressing challenges such as ensuring product affordability and minimizing healthcare costs associated with long-term usage. Overall, the market presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike, with potential for significant growth in the years to come. Download to gain access to this information.

