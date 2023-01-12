Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size to Reach USD 6.30 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enteral feeding devices market size reached USD 3.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Shift to enteral nutrition from parenteral nutrition, increasing prevalence of preterm births, high prevalence of chronic diseases and dysphagia are some key factors driving enteral feeding devices market revenue growth. Patients with inadequate voluntary intake, gut dysfunction, persistent neurological or mechanical dysphagia and patients who are severely sick are all managed in large part by enteric tube feeding.

Around the world, long-term home enteral nutrition (HEN) is being used more often for nutrition treatment. However, HEN may impair mobility, which can lower quality of life (QoL). In the nutrition community, raising QoL for patients receiving HEN is a current common objective. Many healthcare systems have centered their attention on complex chronic conditions (CCCs). The upcoming strategy of enteral feeding treatment is the EU-funded MobilityPlus initiative. In addition to addressing the unique feeding requirements of patients with CCCs, it is working on a solution that lessens the strain on the healthcare system.

Drivers:

Demand for enteral feeding devices has significantly increased over the years owing to increasing demand for enteral feeding and surge in prevalence of preterm births. For instance, one in ten babies born in the United States in 2021 suffered from preterm birth. Preterm birth rates increased by 4% in 2021, from 10.1% in 2020 to 10.5% in 2021. Yet there are racial and ethnic disparities in preterm birth rates. In 2021, preterm birth rates among African-American women (14.8%) were almost 50% higher than those among Hispanic or white women (10.2% and 9.5 respectively). The preferred method for supplying nutrition and fluids to all individuals, but particularly to preterm newborns or unwell neonates who are unable to synchronize swallowing, sucking and breathing, is enteral feeding, which is thereby increasing its demand and market revenue growth. For healthy growth and development, an optimal diet is essential.

Restraints:

One of the primary restraint to market revenue growth is complications associated with enteral feeding devices. Inserting a central catheter has certain negative side effects, most notably the possibility of sepsis, infection, vein clots, collapsed lungs, electrolyte imbalances, and cardiac arrhythmias, all of which are fatal. Nasogastric (NG) tubes can cause pain, choking, and pneumonia if they are not correctly put into the trachea. The esophagus, stomach and nasal passages have all been reported to experience erosions and abrasions from such tubes, which can result in bleeding. Patients occasionally want to pull the tube out since they dislike it, which necessitates restraining. As a result, there can be stress, worry, and even harm, limiting the market growth for enteral feeding devices.

Growth Projections:

The enteral feeding devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 3.52 Billion in 2021 to USD 6.30 Billion in 2030. Increasing expenditure in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market. For patients who, for a number of reasons, are unable to consume enough calories to maintain a healthy weight, enteral nutrition treatment delivers nutrients directly to the digestive system. Enteral nutrition treatment is covered by Medicare under the prosthetic device benefit since it is necessary owing to a missing or dysfunctional bodily component (which would generally permit food to reach the digestive tract). The current Medicare payment structure for enteral feeding treatment equipment and supplies underutilizes market forces and nursing facilities' ability to achieve significant cost savings.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The enteral feeding devices industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of new technology and innovations. For instance, on 13 May 2021, the Israel-based ENvizion Medical company created a ground-breaking feeding tube navigation system for precise enteral tube placement in adult patients in order to tackle the drawbacks of blind placements as well as radiography-based adjuvant methods. In comparison to commercially available devices, the ENvue system's innovative electromagnetic tracking technology cuts the tube installation operation time in half. Additionally, it does away with the requirement for recurrent X-ray confirmations, which minimizes radiation exposure and related health issues that in turn lowers healthcare expenditures.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., AVNS, Cardinal Health, BD, B. Braun SE, CONMED Corporation, Cook, Moog Inc.

On 09 September 2021 , Vonco Products LLC, an industry-leading manufacturing company of liquid-tight medical fluid bags as well as devices, biohazard transport, and infection prevention PPEs and device covers, officially confirmed that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the patented EnteraLoc Flow direct-connect enteral nutritional delivery system.

, Vonco Products LLC, an industry-leading manufacturing company of liquid-tight medical fluid bags as well as devices, biohazard transport, and infection prevention PPEs and device covers, officially confirmed that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the patented EnteraLoc Flow direct-connect enteral nutritional delivery system. On 24 July 2020 , VIPUN Medical, a business providing technological solutions to assist enhance medical nutrition, and Baxter International Inc., a global leader in clinical nutrition, announced an agreement to market the VIPUN Gastric Monitoring System. This novel technology includes a smart enteral feeding tube that measures stomach motility to assist doctors in identifying enteral feeding resistance and making better nutrition therapy decisions in the intensive care unit (ICU) and other settings.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 3.52 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 6.6 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 6.30 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, age group, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., AVNS, Cardinal Health, BD, B. Braun SE, CONMED Corporation, Cook, and Moog Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented enteral feeding devices market on the basis of product, age group, application, end-use, region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Enterostomy Feeding Tubes



Standard Tubes





Standard Gastrostomy Tubes







Standard Jejunostomy Tubes







Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes





Low-Profile Tubes





Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes







Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes







Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes



Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes



Nasogastric Feeding Tubes





Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes





Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes



Oroenteric Feeding Tubes



Enteral Feeding Pumps





Administration Sets





Enteral Syringes





Consumables

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adults



Pediatric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oncology



Head & Neck Cancer





Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancer





Liver Cancer





Pancreatic Cancer





Esophageal Cancer





Others



Gastrointestinal Diseases



Neurological Disorders





Diabetes





Hypermetabolism





Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Hospitals





Home Care Settings





Ambulatory Care Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

