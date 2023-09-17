Enteral Feeding Devices Market to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enteral feeding devices market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Hospitals and home care), Product (Accessories and Enteral pumps), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and neurological disorders, the increasing number of product launches with technological advances, the increasing presence of regional and global market players, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to create awareness about enteral feeding drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market in the region. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canafusion Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Danone SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HMC Premedical Spa, Medela AG, Medline Industries LP, Moog Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Trendlines Group Ltd., Vygon SAS

ALCOR Scientific: The company offers enteral feeding devices such as SENTINELplus Enteral Feeding Pump with dual display and simple alarms.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end user, the growth of the hospitals segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in the global aging population have resulted in higher rates of age-related conditions and illnesses that need hospitalization. Furthermore, owing to the compromised nutritional intake of elderly patients, enteral feeding devices have become essential to maintain their health during hospital stays. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth

Rising number of new product launches

Growing demand for home enteral nutrition

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth drives the enteral feeding devices market. There are rising chronic conditions such as cancers neurological conditions, and preterm births across the globe. This drives the growth of the market. Also, there is an increasing prevalence of oral cancer which develops on the tongue, oral mucosa, mouth, and oropharynx. Habits like smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of oral cancer. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the enteral feeding devices market.

