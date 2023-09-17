Enteral Feeding Devices Market to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

The enteral feeding devices market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Hospitals and home care), Product (Accessories and Enteral pumps), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and neurological disorders, the increasing number of product launches with technological advances, the increasing presence of regional and global market players, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to create awareness about enteral feeding drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market in the region.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2023-2027
ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canafusion Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Danone SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HMC Premedical Spa, Medela AG, Medline Industries LP, Moog Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Trendlines Group Ltd., Vygon SAS

ALCOR Scientific: The company offers enteral feeding devices such as SENTINELplus Enteral Feeding Pump with dual display and simple alarms.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end user, the growth of the hospitals segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in the global aging population have resulted in higher rates of age-related conditions and illnesses that need hospitalization. Furthermore, owing to the compromised nutritional intake of elderly patients, enteral feeding devices have become essential to maintain their health during hospital stays.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth
  • Rising number of new product launches
  • Growing demand for home enteral nutrition

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth drives the enteral feeding devices market. There are rising chronic conditions such as cancers neurological conditions, and preterm births across the globe. This drives the growth of the market. Also, there is an increasing prevalence of oral cancer which develops on the tongue, oral mucosa, mouth, and oropharynx. Habits like smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of oral cancer. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the enteral feeding devices market.

Related Reports:

The automated feeding systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% between 2023 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,203.53 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (conveyor feeding systems and self-propelled feeding systems), product (hardware, software, and services), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising population of cattle in farms is the key factor driving the global automated feeding systems market growth.

The Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,583.84 million between 2022 and 2027  accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (poultry, ruminants, swine, and others), Technology (manual, automated, robotic, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global market for automated livestock feeding systems is being driven by the increasing population of cattle on farms. 

What are the key data covered in this enteral feeding devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the enteral feeding devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the mental enteral feeding devices market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enteral feeding devices market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

