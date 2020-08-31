Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Grow in Direct Proportion to Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global enteral feeding devices market is forecasted to witness substantial growth in terms of value between 2020 and 2030

According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, over 1 Mn cases of gastric cancer cases are diagnosed every year. The negative effects of the disease include indigestion, nausea, and abdominal pain, which harden the task of consuming food properly.

As enteral feeding devices aid in administrating food, either orally or directly through the small intestine, the demand for these devices is increasing in proportion with the number of cases. In addition to gastric cancer, the increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), perianal infections, diverticulitis, and hemorrhoids is also positively impacting the demand for enteral feeding devices.

Along similar lines, the burgeoning number of geriatric population is also augmenting the demand for enteral feeding devices. The high prevalence of chronic disorders in the aging population makes it arduous to consume food, thus necessitating the adoption of enteral feeding devices.

"While hospitals remain a lucrative end-use segment, manufacturers are focusing catering to the growing demand in homecare settings by maintaining the optimal prices" opines FMI analyst.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Key Takeaways

The global enteral feeding devices market will expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% through 2030 and will surge past valuation of US$ 6 Bn .

. Among applications, oncology is expected to drive the majority of demand for the devices as consumption of food naturally becomes onerous due to chemotherapy sessions.

Feeding pumps are expected to remain the most sought-out product types, gaining traction among more than 6 out of the 10 healthcare providers worldwide.

Nasoenteric tubes are gaining prominence among healthcare institutions, owing to their efficiency in administering nutrients to patients suffering from neurological disorders, dementia, and lateral sclerosis.

Although hospitals remain the leading end-users, the home care settings segment is forecasted to account for a significant share in the market value.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Key Trends

COVID-19 is expected to catalyze the growth of the market as a result of the infection which comprises the patient's ability to intake solid food, thus asserting medical professionals to administer enteral feeding.

With the weight of the enteral feeding devices being a major limitation, manufacturers are now focusing on developing lightweight products to transmute the restrain into opportunity.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 70% of overall market value, with the former holding 40% of the share.

and are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 70% of overall market value, with the former holding 40% of the share. The dominance of these regions is attributed to favorable medical policies and the strong presence of market players.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to register tremendous growth on the back of rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large patient pool, and a burgeoning number of preterm births.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Competitive Landscape

Major market players operating in the market include ICU Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, and Dynarex Corporation among others. Market players are focusing on developing innovative products with low weight to increase portability.

On these lines, Infinity Feeding Pumps launched the Zevex EnteraLite Infinity Feeding Pump, which weighs less than one pound.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Taxonomy

Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

Standard Tubes

Standard Gastrostomy Tubes

Standard Jejunostomy Tubes

Standard Gastrojejunostromy Tubes

Low Profile Tubes

Low-profile Gastrostomy Tubes

Low-profile Jejunostomy Tubes

Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

Oroenteric Feeding Tubes:

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Application

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Diabetes

Neurological Disorders

Others

Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Get Valuable Insights into the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global enteral feeding devices market , presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the enteral feeding devices market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Landscape

Neurointerventional Devices Market : FMI's compelling study on the neurointerventional devices market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Infusion Pumps Market : The infusion pumps market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market The lentil protein market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

