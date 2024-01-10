Enteral Feeding Pumps Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Enteral Feeding Pumps Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Enteral Feeding Pumps estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Neurological Disorders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$751.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cancer segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $419.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Enteral Feeding Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$217.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support Supports Market Growth

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases and Use of EN Therapy Drives Market Opportunities

Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Growing Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Nutrition Emerges as a Key Therapy for Preterm Infants, Fueling Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities for Medical Nutrition, Driving Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Preference for Enteral Nutrition Over Parenteral Nutrition Spurs Market Prospects

Role of Enteral Nutrition Therapy in the Treatment of Malnutrition: A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization

Advancements in Enteral Nutritional Pumps to Boost Market Prospects

Assessing Safety and Efficacy of Enteral Feeding Pump Systems

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Enteral Nutrition Augurs Well for the Market

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

Major Challenges Facing the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Key Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Cook Medical, LLC

ConMed Corporation

Amsino International, Inc.

American HomePatient, Inc.

Envizion Medical Limited

ALCOR Scientific, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT)

Atlanta BioMedical Corporation

Australasian Medical & Scientific Ltd. (AMSL)

Erenler Medikal San. Tic. Ltd. Sti.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Significance of Medical Nutrition for COVID-19 Patients

Enteral Feeding Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

What is Enteral Nutrition?

Enteral Feeding Devices: Vital for Success of EN Therapy

An Introduction to Enteral Feeding Pumps

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of Enteral Feed Pumps

Developed Regions Continue to Lead Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Developing Economies to Propel Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

