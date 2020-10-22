Enteral Feeding Tubes Market revenue to cross USD 3 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Product (Nasoenteric/Nasal Feeding Tube, Abdominal/Ostotomy Feeding Tube), Disease Condition (Cancer, Central Nervous System & Mental Health, Non-malignant Gastrointestinal Disorders), Patient (Adult, Pediatric), Tube Type (Short-Term Feeding Tube, Long-Term Feeding Tube, Temporary Feeding Tube), Tube Placement (Without Surgery, Surgical Placement, Endoscopic Placement), End-use (Home Care, Hospitals), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026," by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of enteral feeding tubes will cross $3 billion by 2026.

Some of the major enteral feeding tubes market players include Abbott, Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Avanos, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Conmed, Cook Medical and Fresenius Kabi.

Recent technological advancements have led to higher adoption of enteral feeding devices. The advancements, including bright orange or purple tubing (striped and solid), "enteral only" labels, and manufacturer-specific enteral-only or non-IV compatible connectors, have led to increase in number of consumers opting for enteral feeding tubes. The Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) introduced new enteral connectors (EnFit), conforming to ISO standards for improvement of patient safety and reducing the incidences of medical device tubing misconnections. Moreover, initial G-tube placement performed using a surgical G-tube has been increasingly accepted lately, leading to better customer satisfaction.

Rise in prevalence of metabolic disorders will propel the enteral feeding tubes market growth through 2026. Patients suffering with metabolic disorders need enteral feeding to meet nutritional requirements. As per the statistics published by the International Diabetes Foundation in 2019, the global incidence of diabetes is expected to increase from 463 million in 2019 to 578 million by 2030. Thus, high-protein formulas specific to diabetes are administered through enteral feeding tubes, thereby reducing the need for insulin. Patients with metabolic disorders such as Gaucher disease also need enteral feeding through gastric tubes. Increasing cases of children suffering with metabolic disorders requiring enteral feeding will drive the market demand.

The nasoenteric feeding tube segment in the enteral feeding tubes market is anticipated to witness around 6.1% growth rate till 2026. The patients suffering with swallowing disorders require enteral feeding through nasoenteric feeding tube. Placement of these tubes does not require surgery and is cost-effective in comparison to other feeding tubes. These tubes can be replaced in a shorter period of time.

The cancer segment valued at over USD 900 million revenue in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.6% during 220 to 2026. Cancer patients require safer delivery of nutrition to avoid infection or sepsis. Additionally, providing clinical nutrition to patients through these tubes is preferred to treat weight loss and malnutrition.

The enteral feeding tubes market from pediatric segment is poised to expand at 6.1% CAGR till 2026 propelled by the rising number of pre-mature births with short or long-term morbidity and neonatal mortality due to poor perinatal outcomes. In addition, infants, children and adolescents with physical disabilities require the support of enteral nutrition. According to a published report, there are more than 350 diseases that require tube feeding in children. Nutritional therapy in pediatric population suffering with acute neurological disorders has also augmented the demand for enteral feeding tubes.

The short term feeding tube segment revenue surpassed USD 1,170 million in 2019 and is estimated to attain 6.2% CAGR through 2026 led by the benefits such as replacement of tubes in shorter period of time and placement of these tubes does not require surgery, thereby making the procedure cost-effective.

Without patients needing surgery for tube placement, the enteral feeding tubes market will showcase growth of 6.1% up to 2026 on account of increasing adoption of nasoenteric feeding tubes. Rise in adoption of procedures that do not require surgery such as endoscopic transnasal tube placement will enhance the market value. Tube placement through surgical and endoscopic is expensive than non-surgical tube placement.

The enteral feeding tubes market for hospital end-use segment is predicted to show a reasonable growth of around 6.1% till 2026 impelled by the transposition to enteral nutrition from parenteral nutrition, leading to an increased demand for enteral feeding tubes. Furthermore, the rise in usage of advanced enteral feeding devices and strong presence of hospitals with all facilities in developed countries has led to increased adoption of enteral feeding by hospitals. Moreover, growing expenditure by government authorities on hospitals coupled with presence of trained professionals has fueled the demand for enteral feeding.

China dominated the Asia Pacific enteral feeding tubes market share and revenue exceeded USD 180 million in 2019 driven by rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region. With use of small-bore connectors for connecting the feeding tubes to prevent life-threatening diseases, demand for enteral feeding tubes has increased.

Some of the major players operating in the enteral feeding tubes market include Abbott, Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Avanos, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Conmed, Cook Medical and Fresenius Kabi. These players are adopting strategic acquisitions, mergers, colorations and partnerships in order to launch new products and strengthen their industrial position.

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.