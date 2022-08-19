Enteral Syringe Market to Record a CAGR of 5.43%, Disposable Syringes to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteral syringes are used to deliver fluids into the gastrointestinal system of patients who are physically unable to eat or swallow. These syringes are intended for use in clinical and home care settings.
The enteral syringe market size is expected to grow by USD 355.15 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The enteral syringe market report covers the following areas:
The increasing prevalence of critical care conditions is driving the growth of the global enteral syringe market. Some of these conditions include head and neck cancer, preterm births, multiple sclerosis, motor neuron disease, head injury, stroke, and psychiatric disease. These factors, in turn, are likely to drive the adoption of enteral syringes during the forecast period.
The safety concerns related to enteral feeding are challenging the growth of the global enteral syringe market. Enteral feeding has the risk of tubing misconnection, which can lead to serious complications or death. Moreover, caregivers and nursing staff have to regularly clear syringe moats and feeding tubes and use multiple connectors and adapters for the administration of medication.
Amsino International Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., GBUK Group Ltd., Medela AG, Terumo Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Product
- Disposable Syringes: The disposable syringes segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of product launches, updates on regulatory guidelines, and preference for disposable syringes over reusable syringes.
- Reusable Syringes
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of critical care conditions. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the enteral syringe market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist enteral syringe market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the enteral syringe market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the enteral syringe market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enteral syringe market vendors
|
Enteral Syringe Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 355.15 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.15
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, China, UK, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amsino International Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., GBUK Group Ltd., Medela AG, Terumo Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
