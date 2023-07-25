EnterBridge Helps Sleep Apnea Company Increase Productivity by 12%

News provided by

EnterBridge

25 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET

EnterBridge implemented a custom RPA solution for a sleep apnea company, which resulted in 1 FTE saved, 150,000 annual referrals processed, and a 12% increase in productivity.

RICHMOND, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterBridge specializes in creating custom solutions for businesses, solving major challenges, and supporting clients to their desired ROI. For one sleep apnea care company, this meant helping them process the multitude of faxed referrals they receive each year.

When they began their engagement, the company was small with just over 100 employees. This meant they needed each employee focused on high-impact work. However, the necessity of receiving and managing faxed referrals required a full-time employee.

This person's job was to sort through the incoming electronic faxes, determine which faxes required action, close out the ones that did not require action, and assign the remaining referrals to coworkers for processing. They could manually sort about 150 referrals per day, which created a significant backlog.

EnterBridge built a custom bot for the company that can sort 570 faxed referrals per day. This is a 280% increase from the full-time employee, resulting in 0 backlog. Of the 570 daily faxes, 25% are closed-out without the need for a human to ever see them. The remaining 75% are evenly divided and assigned to a member of the fax-processing team.

Implementing this RPA solution has saved the company approximately $40,000 in annual labor costs, increased team productivity by 12%, and saved one employee eight hours a day of mundane work that were reallocated to higher-value, stimulating work.

To learn more about how EnterBridge helped this client, and how they can help you, read their case study.

Media Contact:
Chelsea Wood
[email protected]
(804) 290-0546

SOURCE EnterBridge

Also from this source

EnterBridge Helps Insurance and Annuities Client Increase Annual Revenue by $100k

EnterBridge Showcases New Website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.