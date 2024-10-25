Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.20 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13, 2024.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

