Entergy announces quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

Jan 30, 2026, 14:47 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9, 2026.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Entergy Arkansas announces comprehensive plan to increase power capacity, reduce outages by at least 30%, power the state's growth and job-creation efforts and keep rates affordable

Entergy Arkansas announces comprehensive plan to increase power capacity, reduce outages by at least 30%, power the state's growth and job-creation efforts and keep rates affordable

Entergy Arkansas yesterday announced Next Generation Arkansas, the company's comprehensive plan to provide electricity that does more for Arkansas by ...
Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics