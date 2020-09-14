Entergy Arkansas, LLC Announces Redemption of First Mortgage Bonds, 4.90% Series due December 1, 2052, and First Mortgage Bonds, 4.75% Series due June 1, 2063

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Arkansas, LLC, a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), announced today that on Oct. 14, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), it will redeem all (i) $200,000,000 principal amount of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds, 4.90% Series due December 1, 2052 (the "2052 Bonds") and (ii) $125,000,000 principal amount of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds, 4.75% Series due June 1, 2063 (the "2063 Bonds"), at the redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the 2052 Bonds and 100% of the principal amount of the 2063 Bonds (each, a "Redemption Price"), plus accrued interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date. The 2052 Bonds and the 2063 Bonds are each listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbols EAB and EAE, respectively.

On the Redemption Date, provided that the trustee has received sufficient funds to complete the redemption of the 2052 Bonds and the 2063 Bonds, the Redemption Price for the 2052 Bonds and the Redemption Price for the 2063 Bonds, in each case, together with accrued interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date, shall become due and payable, and on and after the Redemption Date, such 2052 Bonds and 2063 Bonds shall cease to bear interest. Payment of the Redemption Price for, and accrued interest on, the 2052 Bonds and 2063 Bonds will be made on or after the Redemption Date upon presentation and surrender of such bonds to DB Services Americas, Inc., MS JCK01-D218, 5022 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, Attn: Redemption Payment Unit.

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 715,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

