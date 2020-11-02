Entergy Corporation Adds Brian Ellis to Board of Directors

"I'm pleased to have Brian Ellis join our board of directors," said Leo Denault, Entergy chairman and CEO. "Brian's experience setting and executing business and legal strategies for innovation-oriented companies makes him a valuable addition to the board. His contributions and insights as a business advisor will be instrumental in helping us build the premier utility."

This change will expand the size of Entergy's board to 11 directors.

Ellis, 54, is senior vice president and general counsel at Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovation company. In this role, Ellis leads all legal and compliance matters for the $17.9 billion company, including issues related to corporate governance, quality assurance and regulatory affairs, sustainability, intellectual property and risk management, as well as the company's environment, health and safety group.

Prior to Danaher, Ellis held the position of vice president and counsel at Medtronic, Inc., where he was the general counsel to the restorative therapies group. In previous roles, he served as chief compliance officer, and later general counsel, of monitoring solutions and services at GE Healthcare. Early in his career, Ellis was a litigation partner in private law firms and served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Brian Ellis holds a law degree from the University of Illinois and a bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College. He lives in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

