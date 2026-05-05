Entergy Corporation announces pricing of common stock offering with a forward component

NEW ORLEANS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) announced today the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 19,247,788 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $113.00 per share. Subject to certain conditions, all shares are expected to be borrowed by the forward counterparties (as defined below) (or their respective affiliates) from third parties and sold to the underwriters and offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, Barclays and Scotiabank are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives for this offering. BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and MUFG are also acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Closing of this offering is expected to occur on or about May 7, 2026.

In connection with the offering, Entergy entered into forward sale agreements with each of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Citibank, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC and The Bank of Nova Scotia (the "forward counterparties") under which Entergy agreed to issue and sell to the forward counterparties an aggregate of 19,247,788 shares of its common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,887,168 shares of Entergy's common stock upon the same terms. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, Entergy expects to enter into additional forward sale agreements with the forward counterparties with respect to the additional shares.

Settlement of the forward sale agreements is expected to occur on or prior to April 30, 2028. Entergy may, subject to certain conditions, elect cash settlement or net share settlement for all or a portion of its rights or obligations under the forward sale agreements.

If Entergy elects physical settlement of the forward sale agreements, it expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of commercial paper, outstanding loans under Entergy's revolving credit facility or other debt.

The offering is being made pursuant to Entergy's effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the joint-book running managers for the offering as follows:

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 800-645-3751 (option #5)

Citigroup

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Tel: 800-831-9146

Barclays Capital Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 888-603-5847

Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

250 Vesey Street, 24th Floor

New York, New York 10281

Attention: US ECM

Email: [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and energy delivery to retail customers. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 25,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. Entergy delivers electricity to approximately 3.1 million utility customers through its operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Entergy is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ETR.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our planned offer and sale of common stock and the use of the net proceeds from any such sale. We cannot be sure that we will complete the offering or, if we do, on what terms we will complete it. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. In addition, Entergy management retains broad discretion with respect to the allocation of net proceeds of the offering. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of release, and Entergy is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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Investor inquiries:

Liz Hunter

504-576-3294

[email protected]

Media inquiries:

Neal Kirby

504-576-4238

[email protected]

SOURCE Entergy Corporation