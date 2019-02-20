Entergy Corporation Board Elects Lisa Hyland as Board Member

"Lisa Hyland brings more than 35 years of combined operations and business leadership experience," said Leo Denault, Entergy Corporation's chairman of the board and CEO. "Her insight and expertise will further strengthen our board as We Power Life and build the utility of the future for our customers and communities."

During her tenure with EQT Corp., Hyland was accountable for EQT's midstream engineering and construction operations and vital to the company's organic infrastructure projects. She previously held the position of senior vice president, EQT Corp. and president, Midstream; as well as senior vice president and chief operating officer for the general partner of EQT Midstream Partners, LP. She also served as president of Equitable Gas Company, a local distribution company previously owned by EQT, and as executive vice president, midstream & mountain valley pipeline operations for EQT's Midstream business unit.

Prior to EQT, Hyland held various engineering and management positions during her 19-year tenure at Alcoa Inc. Having also spent time in corporate research and technology leadership roles, she holds five U.S. patents in the field of materials design.

She also serves on the board of directors of Marathon Oil Corp. and is an emeritus board member for Manchester Bidwell Corporation.

Hyland earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tepper School and holds a master's and a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

