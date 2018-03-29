Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report

"Our stakeholders are bound by one common expectation: sustainable value," said Leo Denault, Entergy chairman and chief executive officer. "We have taken steps to reduce risk by completing our plan to exit the merchant business and we have strengthened our core utility business. Entergy is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they arise and leverage new technologies to transform how we deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders tomorrow."

The company is investing in new technologies and capabilities such as advanced metering that will give customers more control over the electricity they use. At the same time, Entergy is transforming its generation portfolio, replacing aging infrastructure with new, efficient generation sources, which benefits customers and the environment. The company is also strengthening is transmission infrastructure to be more reliable and resilient.

Equally important is the company's focus on strategies to acquire, retain and develop employees while helping its communities thrive by supporting economic development and community improvement programs and partnerships.

Included in the report is Entergy's new industry reporting template, which aligns with the Edison Electric Institute's guide for sharing key performance indicators for stakeholders of electric utilities and supports Entergy's commitment to transparency and sustainability.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Entergy.com

Facebook.com/Entergy

Twitter.com/Entergy

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-corporation-releases-2017-integrated-report-300621957.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.entergy.com

