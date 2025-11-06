Entergy Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marcus Brown announces plans to retire in 2026

Dan Falstad and John Hudson take on expanded leadership roles

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy announced today that Marcus Brown, executive vice president and general counsel, will retire in Spring 2026 following a distinguished legal career spanning nearly four decades. Beginning, Dec. 1, Brown will assume the role of Executive Legal Advisor to Entergy's Chair and CEO Drew Marsh.

"As a visionary leader and strategic advisor, Marcus has made broad and significant contributions to our business, our industry, the legal profession and perhaps most importantly, within the communities we serve," said Marsh. "He has been a confidant and trustworthy friend, and he has helped our business successfully capture the once in a lifetime growth opportunity that will benefit our customers, communities and all stakeholders for generations to come."

Brown's responsibilities will be assumed by two senior executives who will report directly to the CEO. Dan Falstad, currently vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary, will assume the general counsel responsibilities, previously overseen by Brown, as senior vice president and general counsel and will report to Marsh. In addition to the legal department, the ethics and compliance organization will report to Falstad.

John Hudson, senior vice president, chief external affairs officer and president of the Entergy Charitable Foundation, who previously reported to Brown, will now report directly to Marsh. In addition, Hudson will assume the chief security officer team previously overseen by Brown.

Before being named executive vice president in 2013, Brown served as senior vice president and general counsel. Throughout his career, he has led a number of significant corporate and community initiatives, most recently serving as the chair of the 2025 New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. Under his leadership, Entergy's legal department established itself as a corporate standard-bearer for its commitment to pro bono legal assistance work — helping to provide access to justice to underserved communities across the Entergy service territory. Significantly, in 2018, Entergy became one of the first Fortune 500 companies to establish a full-time, in-house counsel dedicated to pro bono work.

Among his other accomplishments, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana honored Brown with its 2021 Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award for his career of community service and commitment to eradicating poverty. The Financial Times named Brown one of the top in-house general counsels globally in 2020. Additionally, the Louisiana Bar Foundation presented Brown with its 2019 Distinguished Attorney Award, and the New Orleans Bar Association presented him with its Presidents' Award in 2018.

Brown also spearheaded Entergy's Power of Prosperity program, which is a 10-year, $20 million commitment to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He serves on the board of directors for Tulane University and Energy Insurance Mutual.

Falstad, who currently serves as vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary, joined Entergy in 2009. His primary practice focus has been on securities law, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. As leader of the legal department, he has also provided direct oversight for the company's pro bono practice.

"For the last 15 years, Dan has been involved in every significant business transaction we've executed for the benefit of our customers. His experience both inside and outside our company, as well as his deep knowledge of securities law and corporate governance best practices, will ensure continuity in leadership for our legal practice and interaction with our board, and I'm excited to welcome him as a permanent member of my direct executive leadership team," said Marsh.

Prior to joining Entergy, Falstad had a wide-ranging corporate and securities law practice including corporate governance, securities compliance, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and other complex corporate transactions. He practiced corporate and securities law with Troutman Pepper Locke, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and DLA Piper in Atlanta.

Falstad received a bachelor's degree in economics from Duke University, and a juris doctorate from Yale Law School. He will continue as corporate secretary, serving as the company's liaison between the board of directors, management, and shareholders.

He currently serves as the president of the board of the New Orleans Ballet Theatre.

