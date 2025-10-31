Entergy increases quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

Oct 31, 2025, 13:48 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13, 2025.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Entergy reports third quarter 2025 financial results

Entergy reports third quarter 2025 financial results

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.53 on an as-reported and an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis. "We had...
Entergy to report third quarter 2025 financial results on Oct. 29

Entergy to report third quarter 2025 financial results on Oct. 29

Entergy will report its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, Oct. 29. Drew Marsh, chair and chief executive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics