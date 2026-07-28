ICF Solution Achieves "Awardable" Status in Department of War Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace

AI-Enabled Solution Accelerates Secure, Mission-ready Software Development & Delivery

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, today announced that its AI-enabled DevSecOps knowledge fabric solution has achieved "Awardable" status in the Department of War's (DOW) Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace.

The P1 Solutions Marketplace connects DOW teams with pre-assessed DevSecOps solutions and mission-ready tools and services, streamlining the path from discovery to deployment.

ICF's solution helps accelerate software development and delivery through an integrated approach to DevSecOps that combines engineering, automation, data integration and knowledge management capabilities into a single, scalable platform. Bringing development, security and operations data into a unified environment creates greater visibility across the software delivery lifecycle, helping identify bottlenecks, strengthen compliance, reduce manual processes and support faster, more informed decisions.

"Defense organizations need to deliver secure software while maintaining the visibility and control required for mission environments," said Kyle Tuberson, ICF chief technology officer. "By unifying development, security and operations data with mission expertise, ICF's DevSecOps knowledge fabric solution helps DOW teams turn fragmented data and complex workflows into actionable insights, improving speed, security and transparency while accelerating the delivery of mission-critical capabilities."

ICF partners with defense organizations to modernize the systems that underpin readiness and mission operations. From targeted cybersecurity and workforce support to enterprise-level digital modernization, ICF combines mission strategy, human-centered design, AI, open-source development, low-code platforms and custom engineering to build secure, scalable systems that improve performance and accelerate outcomes.

ICF is a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certified vendor, recognizing its ability to meet stringent federal cybersecurity standards when supporting U.S. defense and civilian agency programs.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF