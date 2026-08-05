ICF to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, today announced its participation at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston. ICF Chief Executive Officer John Wasson and President Anne Choate will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at: https://event.summitcast.com/view/WuFmFdTcA9mVsUGHZJFU62/DtPALJiNW6WmDiFN8MPnYL.The replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to: the government contracting industry generally; our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal, state and local, and international government clients for the majority of our revenue; failure by Congress or other governmental bodies to approve budgets and appropriations in a timely fashion, reductions in government spending, and the impact of a lengthy federal government shutdown; the current Administration's policy changes, executive orders, and failure to spend Congressionally mandated appropriations, including the resulting effect on government audits and contract terminations; changes in federal government budgeting and spending priorities; our ability to estimate and control costs under our fixed-price contracts; the realization of our backlog; the dependence of our commercial work on sectors of the global economy that are highly cyclical; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Investor information contact:

Lynn Morgen, AdvisIRy Partners, [email protected], +1.212.750.5800

or

David Gold, AdvisIRy Partners, [email protected], +1.212.750.5800

Company information contact:

Lauren Dyke, ICF, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF