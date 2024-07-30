Entergy makes 10-year, $20M commitment to empower Historically Black Colleges and Universities and students

Over the next decade, HBCU students will be equipped with tools for success through education, career and workforce development programs

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy recently announced a 10-year, $20 million commitment to elevate and empower Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their students across the company's service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Through the expansion of Entergy's The Power of Prosperity program, the donation will support HBCUs and students with enhanced education, career readiness and workforce development programs.

Drew Marsh, Entergy's chair and CEO, announced the company's commitment during an event at the National Urban League Conference last week in New Orleans. Year after year, this event brings together key leaders from various sectors, including business, government, and social advocacy, who are dedicated to exploring critical issues and initiatives that profoundly impact communities nationwide.

"With roots in our service area for more than 100 years, what matters to our neighbors and our communities, matters to us," said Marsh. "That's why Entergy is proud to continue our longstanding support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with our 10-year, $20 million commitment to elevate and empower these institutions and their students. As an energy industry leader, it's important that we help develop future generations of the U.S. energy workforce by strengthening awareness and promoting the advantages of careers in our field."

Entergy's commitment will provide academic scholarships, facility grants and endowments, workforce development programming, internship experiences, access to resources and financial aid, seeded investment accounts and generational wealth building for HBCU students. This includes:

Awarding twenty $5,000 scholarships annually over a decade to high-achieving students enrolled in any HBCU within Entergy's service states.

An annual competitive grant program to fund facility improvements, research endeavors, and endowments at HBCUs in the Entergy service area, aimed at addressing inequalities and enhancing the long-term viability of these institutions.

Offering pathways to employment at Entergy for top-performing HBCU students through workforce development initiatives, including 10 annual internships, targeted college recruitment events, strategic partnerships with university administration and faculty, and more.

The Power of Prosperity, initially piloted last year in New Orleans, aims to break down barriers to student success and equip students with the knowledge and tools to build multigenerational wealth. Through Entergy's partnership with Single Stop, HBCU students and their families gain free access to financial support and resources. Single Stop, a national nonprofit, makes it easy for individuals to access support in areas such as finance, food, education, healthcare, childcare, tax help, utility payments and more through their "one-stop shop" program.

In addition, students will be provided with seeded investment accounts and access to financial literacy education and coaching through Entergy's partnership with Stackwell Capital, a digital investment platform designed to help close the racial wealth gap by empowering more people in the Black community to use the power of the stock market to grow their wealth.

Over the course of the next decade, Entergy's strategic partnerships will help remove barriers to student success, equip them with tools and knowledge and build a path to multigenerational wealth for a brighter tomorrow.

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

