Entergy Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

NEW ORLEANS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, has named Entergy Corporation a recipient of the Civic 50 award for a fourth consecutive year.

Entergy is one of only two utilities recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The award serves as the national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how effectively the company uses its time, skills and resources to impact its communities.

"Creating and sustaining healthy, vibrant communities is an integral part of Entergy's mission," said Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy. "It is an honor to be recognized among the nation's top 50 companies who consider corporate citizenship a priority and we are grateful to our employees and our neighbors living in the communities we serve for partnering with us to achieve this national recognition. We look forward to enhancing these partnerships for years to come."

The recognition by the Points of Light organization reinforces Entergy's business strategy to grow a world-class energy business that delivers long-term, sustainable value for its customers, employees, communities and owners. In 2018, Entergy employees contributed nearly 112,000 volunteer hours and the company's shareholders committed approximately $18.4 million to programs dedicated to improving communities across Entergy's four-state service territory. Learn more about how the company powers life in its communities in the 2018 Integrated Report.

Recipients of The Civic 50 award are both public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. Selections are made based on four dimensions of community engagement: investment; integration; institutionalization and impact. The winners were recognized at Points of Light's conference during The Civic 50 Gala in St. Paul, Minnesota. Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Entergy, attended the gala and accepted the award on behalf of the company.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

Points of Light mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, the organization engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year.

