Entergy named as a top 50 most community-minded company in the US

For the ninth year, Points of Light's list has recognized Entergy for its corporate citizenship, social impact and community engagement

NEW ORLEANS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year, Entergy has been named a 2024 honoree of The Civic 50, Points of Light's prestigious annual list that recognizes the top companies leading the way in employee volunteerism and community investment in the United States. Entergy was also recognized as this year's Utilities Sector Leader for the second year in a row.

For more than a decade, The Civic 50 has served as the national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"Entergy is honored to be recognized as one of the top community-minded companies in America for the ninth year," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "In 2023, our employees and retirees contributed more than 120,000 volunteer hours valued at $3.8 million across our service areas. Our philanthropic programs and employee volunteerism are key pillars of our strong culture that drives us to make positive change in the communities where we live, work and serve."

Entergy is committed in its mission to give back and make a difference in the communities it serves across its service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In 2023, the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility had a profound impact on its customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of nearly $140 million.

"Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Entergy demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024."

Through strategic partnerships with community partners, Entergy continues to implement a range of initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, promoting education and workforce development, providing financial assistance to vulnerable customers, improving its communities and caring for the environment. Learn more about Entergy's commitment to serving its communities here.

View the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 honorees for 2024.

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

