Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas' largest universal solar energy project

The Stuttgart Solar Energy Center spans 475 acres, approximately seven miles southeast of Stuttgart, Ark. Construction lasted eight months and generated a significant economic boost to Arkansas County and the state, by creating hundreds of construction jobs and stimulating the purchase of regional goods and services from more than a dozen local vendors.

"We are pleased to work with our partners at Entergy to bring the largest solar energy center in Arkansas online," said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. "This solar energy project will provide millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to Arkansas County and will generate cost-effective, home-grown solar energy for Entergy customers for years to come."

The facility features more than 350,000 photovoltaic solar panels that convert the sun's energy into electricity. The solar energy center has a capacity to generate 81 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power more than 13,000 homes. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources built the facility and will own and operate it. The energy will serve Entergy Arkansas customers under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

"Over our 105 years in business, Entergy Arkansas has generated power with sawdust, water, coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, and now the sun," said Rick Riley, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. "Through this investment with NextEra Energy Resources, we are further diversifying our power generation resource mix and providing Entergy Arkansas customers with access to additional clean, renewable and affordable energy."

Over its operational life, the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center is expected to generate nearly $8 million in additional revenue for Arkansas County, with much of that funding going to help Arkansas County Public Schools.

"We are already seeing the project's impacts in Arkansas County through new jobs and school funding," said Bethany Hildebrand, executive director and CEO of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. "We are thrilled to host the state's largest solar facility and know it will continue to provide benefits to our community."

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources"), is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with more than 19,000 megawatts of net generating capacity, primarily in 32 states and Canada as of year-end 2017. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest operator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 10,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.8 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11.5 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

