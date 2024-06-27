Entergy ranks first in United Way's Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces in Southeast Louisiana

For the 10th year, United Way has recognized Entergy as a top 10 company for creating positive, lasting change across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Southeast Louisiana, or UWSELA, recently recognized Entergy as the leading company in their Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces for 2023-2024. This is the 10th year in a row Entergy has been recognized in the top 10 list.

"Our collaboration with Entergy has been pivotal in our steadfast dedication to bridging divides and fostering avenues for prosperity so that every individual in our community can thrive in health, education and financial stability," said UWSELA President and CEO Michael Williamson. "Congratulations to Entergy for securing the top ranking, and heartfelt appreciation goes to our unwavering partners who drive UWSELA's mission to eliminate poverty across Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes."

The annual ranking recognizes businesses in UWSELA's seven-parish service area that are investing in a more vibrant Southeast Louisiana and its residents through employee contributions, volunteerism, corporate gifts, in-kind support and fundraisers. In 2023, Entergy shareholders and employees raised or contributed more than $1.1 million to UWSELA.

"We are honored to be recognized as the leader of the top ten most generous companies in Southeast Louisiana," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting the very communities where we live and work to create a positive impact. By collaborating with United Way, we are strengthening our workforce, boosting the local economy and enhancing the overall health and wellness of the communities we serve."

Each year, Entergy employees participate in United Way campaigns to raise funds for their communities. Company shareholders match employee contributions dollar-for-dollar to maximize the impact of employee giving. Through the company's partnership with UWSELA, Entergy continues to implement a range of initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, promoting education and workforce development, providing financial assistance to vulnerable customers, improving its communities and caring for the environment.

This year's Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces include:

Entergy Corporation

Valero Meraux Refinery

Shell

Chalmette Refining, LLC - PBF Energy

Zachry Group

International Paper

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc.

Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Latter & Blum | Compass

Entergy is committed in its mission to give back and make a difference in the communities it serves across its service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In 2023, the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility had a profound impact on its customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of nearly $140 million.

Learn more about Entergy's commitment to serving its communities here.

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

