Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2019 -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.22 on an as-reported basis and $1.35 on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

"Our results for the quarter keep us well-positioned to achieve our full-year financial guidance," said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. "With a track record of success, clarity in our vision, and confidence in our strategy going forward, we are raising our 2020 and 2021 adjusted EPS outlooks and narrowing our adjusted EPS ranges across our forecast period."

Business highlights included the following:

Entergy narrowed its 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.15 to $5.45 and raised and narrowed its 2020 and 2021 adjusted EPS outlooks to $5.45 to $5.75 and $5.80 to $6.10 , respectively.

to and raised and narrowed its 2020 and 2021 adjusted EPS outlooks to to and to , respectively. The St. Charles Power Station was placed in service on budget and ahead of schedule.

Phase 1 of the Western Region economic transmission project was placed in service.

The MPSC approved the settlement in Entergy Mississippi's annual FRP filing.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Arkansas each submitted annual FRP filings.

Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station permanently shut down on May 31, 2019 .

. The Edison Electric Institute awarded its Emergency Assistance Award to Entergy.

For the fourth consecutive year, Entergy Corporation was named to The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States .

Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures)

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 236 245 (9) 491 378 113 Less adjustments (26) (14) (12) 71 (32) 103 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 262 259 3 420 410 10 Estimated weather in billed sales 12 21 (9) (12) 37 (48)













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 1.22 1.34 (0.12) 2.54 2.08 0.46 Less adjustments (0.13) (0.08) (0.05) 0.36 (0.18) 0.54 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 1.35 1.42 (0.07) 2.18 2.26 (0.08) Estimated weather in billed sales 0.06 0.11 (0.05) (0.06) 0.20 (0.26)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

For second quarter 2019, the company reported earnings of $236 million, or $1.22 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $262 million, or $1.35 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2018 earnings of $245 million, or $1.34 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $259 million, or $1.42 per share on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A and a comprehensive analysis of quarterly and year-to-date variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business Segment Results

Utility

For second quarter 2019, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $331 million, or $1.70 per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2018 earnings of $376 million, or $2.05 per share, on an as-reported basis and $333 million, or $1.82 per share, on an adjusted basis. Drivers for the quarter included:

rate activity at Entergy Arkansas, Entergy Louisiana, and Entergy Texas;

second quarter 2018 regulatory charges to return benefits of the lower federal tax rate to customers; and

higher other income largely due to higher AFUDC-equity funds.

These increases were partially offset by:

less favorable weather in second quarter 2019 compared to a year ago;

lower sales volume in the unbilled period;

higher spending on nuclear operations, information technology, and initiatives to explore new customer products and services; and

higher depreciation expense.

On a per share basis, 2019 results reflected higher shares outstanding from settlement of the company's equity forward.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility financial and operating measures.

Parent & Other

For second quarter 2019, Parent & Other reported a loss of $(69 million), or (35) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to a loss of $(73 million), or (40) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis in second quarter 2018.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

For second quarter 2019, EWC recorded a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(26 million), or (13) cents per share on an as-reported basis. This compared to a second quarter 2018 loss of $(57 million), or (31) cents per share, on an as-reported basis.

Second quarter 2019 earnings reflected lower impairment charges as compared to a year ago. EWC also recorded higher gains on decommissioning trust funds. These items were partially offset by lower revenue due to the shutdown of Pilgrim and tax benefits incurred in second quarter 2018.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC financial and operating measures, including reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings per Share Guidance and Outlook

Entergy narrowed its 2019 adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.15 to $5.45 per share from $5.10 to $5.50.

In addition, with its customers in mind, the company identified investment opportunities to improve reliability and enable new customer products and services. Combined with non-fuel O&M efficiencies, customers will receive an improved level of service with minimal bill impacts. As a result, the company is increasing its 2020 and 2021 adjusted EPS outlook ranges to $5.45 to $5.75 and $5.80 to $6.10, respectively.

The company has provided 2019 earnings guidance and 2020 and 2021 outlooks with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance or outlooks to guidance or outlooks presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the periods. One such adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately (95) cents, (35) cents and $(1.35) per share in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. These estimates are subject to substantial uncertainty due to, among other things, the potential effects of the strategic decision to exit the EWC business.

Earnings Teleconference

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR."

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast slide presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory & Other Information, which provides investors with key updates of certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's decision to exit the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROIC; gross liquidity; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the Utility sector. In addition, other financial measures including net income (or earnings), adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense; return on average invested capital; and return on average common equity are included on both an adjusted and as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "adjusted" (other than EWC's adjusted EBITDA) would exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above. EWC's adjusted EBITDA represents EWC's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and also excludes decommissioning expense.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 for details on adjustments)

Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











Earnings (loss)











Utility 331 376 (44) 562 591 (29) Parent & Other (69) (73) 4 (141) (137) (4) EWC (26) (57) 31 71 (75) 146 Consolidated 236 245 (9) 491 378 113













Less adjustments











Utility - 43 (43) - 43 (43) Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC (26) (57) 31 71 (75) 146 Consolidated (26) (14) (12) 71 (32) 103













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 331 333 (1) 562 548 14 Parent & Other (69) (73) 4 (141) (137) (4) EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 262 259 3 420 410 10 Estimated weather in billed sales 12 21 (9) (12) 37 (48)













Diluted average number of common

shares outstanding (in millions) 194 183

193 182















(After-tax, per share in $) (a)











Earnings (loss)











Utility 1.70 2.05 (0.35) 2.91 3.24 (0.33) Parent & Other (0.35) (0.40) 0.05 (0.73) (0.75) 0.02 EWC (0.13) (0.31) 0.18 0.36 (0.41) 0.77 Consolidated 1.22 1.34 (0.12) 2.54 2.08 0.46













Less adjustments











Utility - 0.23 (0.23) - 0.23 (0.23) Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC (0.13) (0.31) 0.18 0.36 (0.41) 0.77 Consolidated (0.13) (0.08) (0.05) 0.36 (0.18) 0.54













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 1.70 1.82 (0.12) 2.91 3.01 (0.10) Parent & Other (0.35) (0.40) 0.05 (0.73) (0.75) 0.02 EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 1.35 1.42 (0.07) 2.18 2.26 (0.08) Estimated weather in billed sales 0.06 0.11 (0.05) (0.06) 0.20 (0.26)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis. See Appendix A-3 for adjustments by driver.

Appendix A-2 provides a comparative summary of OCF, by business.

Appendix A-2: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in millions)

Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Utility 699 626 73 1,154 1,149 5 Parent & Other (45) (58) 13 (123) (115) (8) EWC (102) (45) (57) 22 46 (24) Consolidated 552 523 29 1,053 1,080 (27)















Calculations may differ due to rounding



OCF increased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to a lower amount of unprotected excess ADIT returned to customers, lower nuclear refueling outage spending, and lower ARO spending at EWC. Higher severance and retention payments at EWC partially offset the increase.

Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 list adjustments by business. Amounts are shown on both an earnings and EPS basis. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (Pre-tax except for income tax effects and total, $ in millions)

Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













(Pre-tax except for income tax effects and total, $ in millions)











Utility











2012 / 2013 IRS settlement - 43 (43) - 43 (43) Total Utility - 43 (43) - 43 (43) EWC











Income before income taxes (35) (86) 52 128 (105) 234 Income taxes 9 30 (21) (57) 31 (88) Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries (1) (1) - (1) (1) - Total EWC (26) (57) 31 71 (75) 146













Total adjustments (26) (14) (12) 71 (32) 103













(After-tax, per share in $) (b)











Utility











2012 / 2013 IRS settlement - 0.23 (0.23) - 0.23 (0.23) Total Utility - 0.23 (0.23) - 0.23 (0.23) EWC











Total EWC (0.13) (0.31) 0.18 0.36 (0.41) 0.77













Total adjustments (0.13) (0.08) (0.05) 0.36 (0.18) 0.54















Calculations may differ due to rounding (b) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-4: Adjustments by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes and total, $ in millions)

Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Utility











Income taxes - 43 (43) - 43 (43) EWC











Operating revenues 290 309 (19) 723 728 (5) Fuel and fuel-related expenses (26) (19) (7) (51) (39) (12) Purchased power (15) (18) 3 (31) (35) 4 Non-fuel O&M (200) (200) 1 (401) (393) (7) Asset write-off and impairments (16) (69) 53 (90) (142) 52 Decommissioning expense (64) (60) (4) (128) (118) (9) Taxes other than income taxes (20) (22) 2 (33) (39) 6 Depreciation/amortization exp. (38) (39) 1 (76) (77) 1 Other income (deductions)–other 64 40 24 232 26 206 Interest exp. and other charges (9) (8) (0) (18) (17) (1) Income taxes 9 30 (21) (57) 31 (88) Preferred dividend (1) (1) - (1) (1) - Total EWC (26) (57) 31 71 (75) 146













Total adjustments (after-tax) (26) (14) (12) 71 (32) 103















Calculations may differ due to rounding



B: Earnings Variance Analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2019 versus 2018 as-reported and adjusted earnings variance analysis for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.

Appendix B: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Second Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2018 earnings 2.05 1.82

(0.40) (0.40)

(0.31)

1.34 1.42 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 0.18 0.18 (e) - -

(0.10) (f) 0.08 0.18 Non-fuel O&M (0.11) (0.11) (g) 0.03 0.03

-

(0.08) (0.08) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

0.23 (h) 0.23 - Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

- -

(0.02)

(0.03) (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes (0.03) (0.03)

- -

0.01

(0.02) (0.03) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.05) (0.05) (i) - -

-

(0.05) (0.05) Other income (deductions)–other 0.05 0.05 (j) (0.01) (0.01)

0.10 (k) 0.14 0.04 Interest exp. and other charges (0.03) (0.03)

- -

-

(0.03) (0.03) Income taxes–other (0.24) (0.01) (l) 0.01 0.01

(0.05) (m) (0.28) - Share effect (0.11) (0.11) (n) 0.02 0.02

0.01

(0.08) (0.09) 2019 earnings 1.70 1.70

(0.35) (0.35)

(0.13)

1.22 1.35



























Appendix B-2: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2018 earnings 3.24 3.01

(0.75) (0.75)

(0.41)

2.08 2.26 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 0.25 0.25 (e) - -

(0.06) (f) 0.19 0.25 Non-fuel O&M (0.09) (0.09) (g) 0.02 0.02

(0.03)

(0.10) (0.07) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

0.22 (h) 0.22 - Decommissioning expense (0.02) (0.02)

- -

(0.04)

(0.06) (0.02) Taxes other than income taxes (0.02) (0.02)

- -

0.03

0.01 (0.02) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.09) (0.09) (i) - -

-

(0.09) (0.09) Other income (deductions)–other 0.08 0.08 (j) (0.02) (0.02)

0.89 (k) 0.95 0.06 Interest exp. and other charges (0.05) (0.05) (o) (0.03) (0.03)

(0.01)

(0.09) (0.08) Income taxes–other (0.21) 0.02 (l) 0.01 0.01

(0.21) (m) (0.41) 0.03 Preferred dividend requirements (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) Share effect (0.17) (0.17) (n) 0.04 0.04

(0.02)

(0.15) (0.13) 2019 earnings 2.91 2.91

(0.73) (0.73)

0.36

2.54 2.18























Calculations may differ due to rounding.

(c) Utility revenue and Utility income taxes exclude $61 million in second quarter 2019 and $278 million in second quarter 2018 for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). On a year-to-date basis, Utility revenue and Utility income taxes exclude $122 million in 2019 and $278 million in 2018. (d) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. (e) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases were primarily driven by rate activity from E-AR's FRP, E-LA's FRP, E-LA's AMI rider, as well as E-TX's base rate case. Second quarter 2019 also included recovery of the St. Charles Power Station. In addition, in the second quarter and year-to-date 2018, E-LA recorded regulatory charges to return the benefits of the lower effective federal tax rate to customers. Partially offsetting was the net effect of volume/weather primarily due to the effects of weather and lower volume in the unbilled period. (f) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases were due largely to lower revenues due to the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019, as well as impacts on fuel expense from EWC plant impairments. The year-to-date decrease was partially offset by higher nuclear energy volume. (g) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility non-fuel O&M reflected higher spending on information technology, initiatives to explore new customer products and services, and fossil-fueled generation due to higher scope of work during outages. These were partially offset by lower E-MS storm damage provisions (offset in operating revenue). The second quarter variance also included higher spending on nuclear operations, including higher outage costs and amortization. The year-to-date variance reflected lower nuclear spending in addition to the items previously noted. (h) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC asset write-offs and impairments were due to lower refueling outage costs being impaired in 2019, as well as a gain on the sale of a switchyard at Pilgrim. (i) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation expense were due primarily to higher plant in service, including the St. Charles Power Station, partially offset by updated Grand Gulf depreciation rates. (j) The second quarter and year-to date earnings increases from Utility other income (deductions)–other were due largely to higher AFUDC-equity funds from higher CWIP in 2019, including the Lake Charles Power Station, Montgomery County Power Station and New Orleans Power Station. Changes in decommissioning trust fund activity also contributed. (k) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from higher EWC other income (deductions)–other were due largely to gains on the decommissioning trust fund investments in 2019. (l) The second quarter and year-to-date as-reported earnings decreases from higher Utility income taxes were primarily due to the settlement of the 2012 / 2013 IRS audit totaling $43 million in second quarter 2018. (m) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher EWC income taxes were primarily due to $13 million in tax benefits from the settlement of the 2012 / 2013 IRS audit in second quarter 2018. The year-to date earnings decrease also reflected an accrual of $29 million of tax expense, which resulted from the sale of Vermont Yankee in January 2019. (n) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings per share decreases from share effect were due to settlement of the equity forward (6.8 million shares settled in December 2018 and 8.4 million shares settled in May 2019). (o) The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility interest expense was largely due to higher debt balances at E-AR and E-LA.



Utility As-Reported Operating revenue less

Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased

for resale; Purchased power; and Regulatory

charges (credits) Variance Analysis 2019 vs. 2018 ($ EPS)

2Q YTD Volume/weather (0.17) (0.33) Retail electric price Reg. charges for lower tax rate 0.22 0.11 0.34 0.22 Other 0.02 0.02 Total 0.18 0.25

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix C-1 and Appendix C-2 provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.



Appendix C-1: Utility Operating and Financial Measures

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018



Second Quarter Year-to-Date



2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (p) 2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (p)

GWh billed

















Residential 7,652 7,749 (1.3) 0.4 16,123 17,036 (5.4) -

Commercial 6,841 6,943 (1.5) (0.4) 13,264 13,675 (3.0) (0.9)

Governmental 626 612 2.3 2.3 1,227 1,220 0.6 0.8

Industrial 11,965 12,219 (2.1) (2.1) 23,648 23,624 0.1 0.1

Total retail sales 27,084 27,523 (1.6) (0.9) 54,262 55,555 (2.3) (0.2)

Wholesale 3,170 2,566 23.5

6,984 5,810 20.2



Total sales 30,254 30,089 0.5

61,246 61,365 (0.2)























Number of electric retail customers

















Residential 2,489,842 2,479,833 0.4











Commercial 358,545 356,688 0.5











Governmental 17,906 17,966 (0.3)











Industrial 41,416 43,212 (4.2)











Total retail customers 2,907,709 2,897,699 0.3































Non-fuel O&M per MWh $22.79 $22.05 3.4

$21.44 $21.05 1.8



















































On a weather-adjusted basis for second quarter 2019, billed sales decreased (0.9) percent, including lower industrial and commercial sales. Industrial billed sales volume decreased (2.1) percent driven by lower sales to cogeneration customers as well as existing customers. This was partially offset by continued growth from new and expansion customers. Residential billed sales increased 0.4 percent.

Appendix C-2: Utility Operating Measures Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018

Twelve Months Ended June 30

2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (p) GWh billed







Residential 36,194 35,893 0.8 0.3 Commercial 29,015 29,096 (0.3) (0.4) Governmental 2,588 2,529 2.3 1.9 Industrial 48,408 48,067 0.7 0.7 Total retail sales 116,205 115,585 0.5 0.3











Calculations may differ due to rounding Certain prior year data has been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (p) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-1: EWC Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income (loss) (25) (56) 31 72 (74) 146 Add back: interest expense 9 8 1 18 17 1 Add back: income taxes (9) (30) 21 57 (31) 88 Add back: depreciation and amortization 38 39 (1) 76 77 (1) Subtract: interest and investment income 75 58 17 257 56 201 Add back: decommissioning expense 64 60 4 128 118 10 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2 (37) 39 94 50 44















Calculations may differ due to rounding



Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.

Appendix D-2: EWC Operating and Financial Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018

Second Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Owned capacity (MW) (q) 3,274 3,962 (17.4) 3,274 3,962 (17.4) GWh billed 7,258 7,281 (0.3) 14,461 14,277 1.3













EWC Nuclear Fleet











Capacity factor 92% 86% 7.0 89% 85% 4.7 GWh billed 6,703 6,713 (0.1) 13,392 13,121 2.1 Production cost per MWh $24.82 $17.15 44.7 $21.92 $17.93 22.3 Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh $37.85 $41.82 (9.5) $48.55 $49.21 (1.4) Refueling outage days











Indian Point 2 - 20

- 33

Indian Point 3 8 -

29 -

Palisades - -

- -

Pilgrim - -

- -

















Calculations may differ due to rounding (q) Second quarter and year-to-date 2019 exclude Pilgrim (688MW), which was shut down May 31, 2019.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending June 30 2019 2018 Change GAAP Measures





As-reported ROIC 5.5% 3.2% 2.3% As-reported ROE 10.8% 3.6% 7.2%







Non-GAAP Measures





Adjusted ROIC 5.5% 5.2% 0.3% Adjusted ROE 11.0% 10.1% 0.9%







As of June 30 ($ in millions) 2019 2018 Change GAAP Measures





Cash and cash equivalents 636 813 (177) Revolver capacity 4,120 3,885 235 Commercial paper 1,635 1,945 (310) Total debt 19,054 17,881 1,173 Securitization debt 360 483 (123) Debt to capital 65.5% 68.5% (3.0%) Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share 58 64 (6) Leases – Entergy's share (r) - 429 (429) Power purchase agreements accounted for as leases (r) - 136 (136) Total off-balance sheet liabilities 58 629 (571)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 65.1% 67.9% (2.8%) Gross liquidity 4,756 4,698 58 Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 64.3% 66.9% (2.6%) Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 19.4% 24.0% (4.6%) FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 11.8% 15.4% (3.6%) FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 15.8% 15.9% (0.1%)









(r) As of January 1, 2019, Entergy adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard. As a result, Entergy re-evaluated all agreements and put all agreements that qualified as operating leases on the balance sheet, and there are no longer any off-balance sheet liabilities for leases.

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.