Entergy Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.82 on an as-reported basis and $2.52 on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

"With another successful quarter, we are increasing the midpoint of our 2019 guidance and narrowing the range," said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. "The fundamentals supporting our steady, predictable growth are strong and give us confidence in our financial outlooks."

Business highlights included the following:

Entergy updated its 2019 adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.25 to $5.45 , raising the midpoint 5 cents and narrowing the range.

to , raising the midpoint and narrowing the range. The MPSC approved Entergy Mississippi's acquisition of the Choctaw Generating Station.

Entergy completed the sale of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

Construction began on Capital Region Solar, a 50 MW solar project, from which Entergy Louisiana will purchase the output.

Entergy was named as one of the nation's top utilities in economic development by Site Selection magazine for the 12 th consecutive year.

consecutive year. Entergy was named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and received perfect scores in five areas, including climate strategy; this is the 18th consecutive year Entergy has appeared on the World or North America Index or both.



Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures) Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 365 536 (171) 856 915 (58) Less adjustments (141) 105 (246) (70) 73 (143) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 506 431 75 927 842 85 Estimated weather in billed sales 13 5 7 1 42 (41)













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 1.82 2.92 (1.10) 4.38 5.01 (0.63) Less adjustments (0.70) 0.57 (1.27) (0.36) 0.39 (0.75) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 2.52 2.35 0.17 4.74 4.62 0.12 Estimated weather in billed sales 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.23 (0.22)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

For third quarter 2019, the company reported earnings of $365 million, or $1.82 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $506 million, or $2.52 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2018 earnings of $536 million, or $2.92 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $431 million, or $2.35 per share on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A and an analysis of quarterly and year-to-date variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business Segment Results

Utility

For third quarter 2019, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $578 million, or $2.88 per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2018 earnings of $505 million, or $2.75 per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. Drivers for the quarter included:

rate activity at Entergy Arkansas, Entergy Louisiana, Entergy Mississippi, and Entergy Texas;

higher sales volume, primarily in the unbilled period;

third quarter 2018 regulatory charges to return benefits of the lower federal tax rate to customers; and

lower nuclear generation O&M.

These drivers were partially offset by:

higher depreciation expense;

higher spending on information technology, loss reserves, initiatives to explore new customer products and services, as well as distribution operations; and

lower other income largely due to lower gains on decommissioning trust funds.

On a per share basis, 2019 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility financial and operating measures.

Parent & Other

For third quarter 2019, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(72 million), or (36) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to a loss of $(73 million), or (40) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis in third quarter 2018.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

For third quarter 2019, EWC reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(141 million), or (70) cents per share on an as-reported basis. This compared to third quarter 2018 earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $105 million, or 57 cents per share, on an as-reported basis. Drivers for the quarter included:

tax items recorded in third quarter 2018;

lower revenue due to the shutdown of Pilgrim and lower capacity pricing;

lower gains on decommissioning trust funds;

higher asset write-offs, impairments and related charges as compared to a year ago; and

higher refueling outage expenses at Palisades.

These drivers were partially offset by lower spending on nuclear operations. On a per share basis, 2019 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC financial and operating measures, including reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings per Share Guidance

Entergy updated its 2019 adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.25 to $5.45 per share from $5.15 to $5.45 per share, raising the midpoint 5 cents and narrowing the range.

See webcast presentation slides for additional details.

The company has provided 2019 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the periods. One such adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately (70) cents in 2019, excluding the impact of a potential tax item. These estimates are subject to substantial uncertainty due to, among other things, the potential effects of exiting the EWC business.

Earnings Teleconference

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's decision to exit the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROIC; gross liquidity; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the Utility sector. In addition, other financial measures including net income (or earnings), adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense; return on average invested capital; and return on average common equity are included on both an adjusted and as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "adjusted" (other than EWC's adjusted EBITDA) excludes the effect of adjustments as defined above. EWC's adjusted EBITDA represents EWC's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and also excludes decommissioning expense.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 for details on adjustments)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











Earnings (loss)











Utility 578 505 73 1,140 1,095 45 Parent & Other (72) (73) 1 (213) (211) (3) EWC (141) 105 (246) (70) 30 (100) Consolidated 365 536 (171) 856 915 (58)













Less adjustments











Utility - - - - 43 (43) Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC (141) 105 (246) (70) 30 (100) Consolidated (141) 105 (246) (70) 73 (143)













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 578 505 73 1,140 1,052 88 Parent & Other (72) (73) 1 (213) (211) (3) EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 506 431 75 927 842 85 Estimated weather in billed sales 13 5 7 1 42 (41)













Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 200 184

196 183















(After-tax, per share in $) (a)











Earnings (loss)











Utility 2.88 2.75 0.13 5.83 6.00 (0.17) Parent & Other (0.36) (0.40) 0.04 (1.09) (1.15) 0.06 EWC (0.70) 0.57 (1.27) (0.36) 0.16 (0.52) Consolidated 1.82 2.92 (1.10) 4.38 5.01 (0.63)













Less adjustments











Utility - - - - 0.23 (0.23) Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC (0.70) 0.57 (1.27) (0.36) 0.16 (0.52) Consolidated (0.70) 0.57 (1.27) (0.36) 0.39 (0.75)













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 2.88 2.75 0.13 5.83 5.77 0.06 Parent & Other (0.36) (0.40) 0.04 (1.09) (1.15) 0.06 EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 2.52 2.35 0.17 4.74 4.62 0.12 Estimated weather in billed sales 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.23 (0.22)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis. See Appendix A-3 for adjustments by driver.

Appendix A-2 provides a comparative summary of OCF, by business.

Appendix A-2: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in millions)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Utility 1,143 845 298 2,297 1,994 303 Parent & Other (93) (99) 6 (216) (214) (2) EWC 15 33 (18) 37 79 (42) Consolidated 1,065 780 286 2,118 1,860 259















Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF increased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to a lower amount of unprotected excess ADIT returned to customers, lower pension contributions, and lower asset retirement obligation spending at EWC. Higher severance and retention payments at EWC partially offset the increase.

Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 list adjustments by business. Amounts are shown on both an earnings and EPS basis. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes, Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, and Total, $ in millions)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, and totals, $ in millions)











Utility











2012 / 2013 IRS settlement - - - - 43 (43) Total Utility - - - - 43 (43) EWC











Income before income taxes (171) (30) (141) (43) (135) 93 Income taxes 31 136 (105) (26) 167 (193) Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC (141) 105 (246) (70) 30 (100)













Total adjustments (141) 105 (246) (70) 73 (143)













(After-tax, per share in $) (b)











Utility











2012 / 2013 IRS settlement - - - - 0.23 (0.23) Total Utility - - - - 0.23 (0.23) EWC











Total EWC (0.70) 0.57 (1.27) (0.36) 0.16 (0.52)













Total adjustments (0.70) 0.57 (1.27) (0.36) 0.39 (0.75)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (b) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-4: Adjustments by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes, Preferred dividend, and totals, $ in millions)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Utility











Income taxes - - - - 43 (43) Total Utility - - - - 43 (43) EWC











Operating revenues 300 380 (80) 1,024 1,108 (84) Fuel and fuel-related expenses (26) (19) (6) (76) (58) (19) Purchased power (18) (20) 2 (49) (54) 6 Nuclear refueling outage expense (12) - (12) (36) (3) (33) Other O&M (136) (209) 73 (513) (600) 87 Asset write-off and impairments (198) (155) (43) (289) (297) 9 Decommissioning expense (60) (56) (4) (187) (175) (13) Taxes other than income taxes (13) (19) 6 (46) (58) 12 Depreciation/amortization exp. (38) (40) 2 (114) (116) 3 Other income (deductions)–other 34 116 (82) 266 143 124 Interest exp. and other charges (6) (9) 3 (24) (25) 1 Income taxes 31 136 (105) (26) 167 (193) Preferred dividend (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC (141) 105 (246) (70) 30 (100)













Total adjustments (141) 105 (246) (70) 73 (143)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2019 versus 2018 as-reported and adjusted earnings variance analysis for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.

Appendix B-1: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Third Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (After-tax, per share in $)



Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2018 earnings 2.75 2.75

(0.40) (0.40)

0.57

2.92 2.35 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 0.91 0.91 (e) - -

(0.36) (f) 0.55 0.91 Nuclear refueling outage expense (0.01) (0.01)

- -

(0.05) (g) (0.06) (0.01) Other O&M (0.11) (0.11) (h) - -

0.31 (i) 0.20 (0.11) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

(0.18) (j) (0.18) - Decommissioning expense (0.02) (0.02)

- -

(0.02)

(0.04) (0.02) Taxes other than income taxes (0.04) (0.04)

- -

0.03

(0.01) (0.04) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.23) (0.23) (k) - -

0.01

(0.22) (0.23) Other income (deductions)–other (0.08) (0.08) (l) - -

(0.35) (m) (0.43) (0.08) Interest exp. and other charges (0.04) (0.04)

- -

0.01

(0.03) (0.04) Income taxes–other 0.01 0.01

0.01 0.01

(0.73) (n) (0.71) 0.02 Share effect (0.26) (0.26) (o) 0.03 0.03

0.06 (o) (0.17) (0.23) 2019 earnings 2.88 2.88

(0.36) (0.36)

(0.70)

1.82 2.52























Appendix B-2: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 (After-tax, per share in $)



Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2018 earnings 6.00 5.77

(1.15) (1.15)

0.16

5.01 4.62 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 1.16 1.16 (e) - -

(0.42) (f) 0.74 1.16 Nuclear refueling outage expense (0.02) (0.02)

- -

(0.14) (g) (0.16) (0.02) Other O&M (0.19) (0.19) (h) 0.01 0.01

0.38 (i) 0.20 (0.18) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

0.04

0.04 - Decommissioning expense (0.04) (0.04)

- -

(0.05) (p) (0.09) (0.04) Taxes other than income taxes (0.06) (0.06) (q) - -

0.05 (r) (0.01) (0.06) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.32) (0.32) (k) - -

0.01

(0.31) (0.32) Other income (deductions)–other 0.01 0.01

(0.02) (0.02)

0.53 (m) 0.52 (0.01) Interest exp. and other charges (0.09) (0.09) (s) (0.03) (0.03)

0.01

(0.11) (0.12) Income taxes–other (0.20) 0.03 (t) 0.02 0.02

(0.95) (n) (1.13) 0.05 Preferred dividend requirements (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) Share effect (0.41) (0.41) (o) 0.08 0.08 (o) 0.02

(0.31) (0.33) 2019 earnings 5.83 5.83

(1.09) (1.09)

(0.36)

4.38 4.74























Calculations may differ due to rounding

(c) Utility revenue, Utility other O&M and Utility income taxes exclude $93 million, $3 million, and $96 million respectively in third quarter 2019 and $277 million, $6 million, and $283 million respectively in third quarter 2018 for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). On a year-to-date basis, Utility revenue, Utility other O&M and Utility income taxes exclude $216 million, $3 million, and $219 million respectively in 2019 and $555 million, $6 million, and $561 million respectively in 2018 (net effect is neutral to earnings). (d) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. (e) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases were primarily driven by rate activity from E-AR's FRP, E-LA's FRP, including recovery of the St. Charles Power Station, E-LA's AMI rider, E-TX's base rate case, and E-MS's FRP. In addition, in the third quarter and year-to-date 2018, E-LA recorded regulatory charges to return the benefits of the lower effective federal tax rate to customers. Also contributing was the net effect of volume/weather primarily due to higher volume in the unbilled period, net of lower billed sales volume. (f) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases were due largely to lower revenues from the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019, lower capacity prices, and impacts on fuel expense from EWC plant impairments, partially offset by higher nuclear energy volume. (g) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher EWC nuclear refueling outage expense is due primarily to increased outage amortization at Palisades due to the plant no longer being impaired. (h) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility other O&M reflected higher spending on information technology, loss reserves, initiatives to explore new customer products and services, and distribution operations. These were partially offset by lower spending on nuclear operations. The year-to-date variance also reflected lower energy efficiency costs (largely offset in operating revenue and/or regulatory charges (credits)). (i) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC other O&M is due largely to a decrease in severance and retention expense, as well as the Pilgrim plant shutdown in May 2019. (j) The third quarter earnings decrease from higher EWC asset write-offs and impairments was due to a $191 million loss (pre-tax) on the sale of Pilgrim in third quarter 2019, compared to $155 million (pre-tax) of impairment charges in third quarter 2018 primarily due to an upward revision of Pilgrim's ARO and a write-off of materials and supplies at Pilgrim. (k) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation expense were due primarily to higher plant in service, including the St. Charles Power Station, as well as the third quarter 2018 depreciation adjustment related to Grand Gulf, partially offset by the ongoing effect of Grand Gulf's lower depreciation rate (variances from Grand Gulf are largely offset in operating revenue). (l) The third quarter earnings decrease from lower Utility other income (deductions)–other was due largely to differences in decommissioning trust fund returns. (m) The third quarter earnings decrease from lower EWC other income (deductions)–other was due largely to lower gains on the decommissioning trust fund investments in 2019 as compared to 2018, as well as a $16 million pension settlement charge in third quarter 2019 related to the exit of the EWC business. The year-to-date earnings increase from higher EWC other income (deductions)–other was due largely to higher gains on the decommissioning trust fund investments in 2019 as compared to 2018. These gains were partially offset by the pension settlement charge mentioned above. (n) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher EWC income taxes were due primarily to two tax items in third quarter 2018. First, a restructuring of an interest in an EWC decommissioning trust fund resulted in a reduction in income tax expense of $107 million. Second, the conclusion of a state income tax audit resulted in a benefit of $23 million. The year-to date earnings decrease also reflected an accrual of $29 million of tax expense, which resulted from the sale of Vermont Yankee in January 2019 and $13 million in tax benefits from the settlement of the 2012 / 2013 IRS audit in second quarter 2018. (o) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings per share decreases from share effect were due to settlement of the equity forward (6.8 million shares settled in December 2018 and 8.4 million shares settled in May 2019). (p) The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher EWC decommissioning expense was due to the acceleration of the ARO accretion for Indian Point and Palisades, as those plants move closer to their projected decommissioning dates. (q) The year-to date earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was primarily higher ad valorem at E-AR, E-LA, and E-MS. (r) The year-to-date earnings increase from lower EWC taxes other than income taxes was primarily due to a true-up as well as lower ad valorem taxes due to a lower assessment at Palisades. (s) The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility interest expense and other charges was largely due to higher debt balances at E-AR and E-LA. (t) The year-to-date as-reported earnings decrease from higher Utility income taxes was primarily due to the settlement of the 2012 / 2013 IRS audit totaling $43 million in second quarter 2018.

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-

related expenses and gas purchased for resale;

purchased power; and regulatory charges (credits)

variance analysis 2019 vs. 2018 ($ EPS)

3Q YTD Volume/weather 0.20 (0.13) Retail electric price 0.52 0.85 Reg. charges for lower tax rate 0.07 0.31 Other, including Grand Gulf recovery 0.12 0.13 Total 0.91 1.16

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix C-1 and Appendix C-2 provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C-1: Utility Operating and Financial Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (u) 2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (u) GWh billed















Residential 11,627 11,821 (1.6) (2.9) 27,749 28,857 (3.8) (1.2) Commercial 8,499 8,726 (2.6) (3.3) 21,764 22,401 (2.8) (1.8) Governmental 705 714 (1.3) (1.8) 1,932 1,934 (0.1) (0.2) Industrial 12,861 12,879 (0.1) (0.1) 36,509 36,503 - - Total retail sales 33,692 34,140 (1.3) (1.9) 87,954 89,695 (1.9) (0.8) Wholesale 3,025 2,978 1.6

10,009 8,788 13.9

Total sales 36,717 37,118 (1.1)

97,963 98,483 (0.5)



















Number of electric retail customers















Residential







2,497,790 2,482,698 0.6

Commercial







356,259 357,050 (0.2)

Governmental







17,630 17,867 (1.3)

Industrial







48,532 49,491 (1.9)

Total retail customers







2,920,211 2,907,106 0.5



















Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh $19.02 $18.12 5.0

$20.53 $19.95 2.9





















Calculations may differ due to rounding

On a weather-adjusted basis for third quarter 2019, retail billed sales decreased (1.9) percent. Industrial billed sales volume decreased (0.1) percent driven by lower sales to small industrials and cogeneration customers. This was partially offset by continued growth from new and expansion customers. Residential billed sales decreased (2.9) percent partly due to fewer days billed compared to a year ago.

Appendix C-2: Utility Operating Measures Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 vs. 2018

Twelve Months Ended September 30

2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (u) GWh billed







Residential 35,999 36,881 (2.4) (1.0) Commercial 28,789 29,551 (2.6) (1.8) Governmental 2,579 2,560 0.7 0.6 Industrial 48,390 48,443 (0.1) (0.1) Total retail sales 115,757 117,435 (1.4) (0.8)











Calculations may differ due to rounding (u) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-1: EWC Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in millions) Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income (loss) (141) 106 (247) (69) 31 (100) Add back: interest expense 6 9 (3) 24 25 (1) Add back: income taxes (31) (136) 105 26 (167) 193 Add back: depreciation and amortization 38 40 (2) 114 116 (2) Subtract: interest and investment income 59 127 (68) 316 183 133 Add back: decommissioning expense 60 56 4 187 174 13 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (127) (52) (75) (34) (5) (29)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.

Appendix D-2: EWC Operating and Financial Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 vs. 2018

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Owned capacity (MW) (u) 3,274 3,962 (17.4) 3,274 3,962 (17.4) GWh billed 6,847 7,576 (9.6) 21,308 21,853 (2.5)













EWC Nuclear Fleet











Capacity factor 98% 90% 8.9 91% 86% 5.8 GWh billed 6,210 6,976 (11.0) 19,602 20,096 (2.5) Production cost per MWh $15.68 $17.15 (8.6) $17.87 $17.93 (0.3) Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh $42.15 $48.97 (13.9) $46.53 $49.13 (5.3) Refueling outage days











Indian Point 2 - -

- 33

Indian Point 3 - -

29 -

Palisades - -

- -

















Calculations may differ due to rounding (v) Third quarter and year-to-date 2019 exclude Pilgrim (688MW), which was shut down May 31, 2019.

See the appendix in the webcast slide presentation for EWC hedging and price disclosures.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.