Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Entergy Corporation (New Orleans, Louisiana) is taking advantage of the boom in natural gas development to build out its services in areas of the U.S. South that are most seriously in need of better energy access. The recent approval of a major power-plant proposal in New Orleans is just one of several gas-fired generation projects in the works. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $6 billion in active projects involving Entergy, more than half of which is attributed to projects that are under construction or in their advanced engineering phase.