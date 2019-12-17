Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of Entergy Texas 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2020, to Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 30, 2019.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 458,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.

