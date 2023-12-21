Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

21 Dec, 2023, 11:25 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 3, 2024.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) provides electricity to approximately 499,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

