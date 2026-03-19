Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

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Entergy Corporation

Mar 19, 2026, 11:31 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2026.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) provides electricity to approximately 538,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR). Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyTexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

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