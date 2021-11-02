Entergy to Participate in 56th EEI Financial Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Denault and members of Entergy's executive team plan to participate in investor meetings from Sunday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 during the 56th Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference. Handout materials will be posted Saturday, Nov. 6 to Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

