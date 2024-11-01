Entergy to participate in EEI Financial Conference

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

Nov 01, 2024, 17:58 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer Drew Marsh and members of the senior management team plan to meet with investors during the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference from Sunday, Nov. 10, to Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Meeting materials will be posted Friday, Nov. 8, to Entergy's Investor Relations website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Entergy reports third quarter earnings

Entergy reports third quarter earnings

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.99 on both an as-reported and an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis. "We...
Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.20 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, on the company's common...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics