Entergy to participate in EEI Financial Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Chair and CEO Drew Marsh and members of the senior management team plan to meet with investors during the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference from Sunday, Nov. 9, to Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Meeting materials will be posted Friday, Nov. 7, to Entergy's Investor Relations website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

