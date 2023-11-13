Entergy to sponsor 50th Annual Bayou Classic, expands support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

13 Nov, 2023, 07:33 ET

Empowering HBCUs and building a stronger community

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy is pleased to serve as the diamond sponsor for the 50th Annual Bayou Classic, an annual event that celebrates the rich heritage and legacy of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Entergy has a longstanding commitment to powering life for its customers and communities. The prominent football game, played between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers, serves as a platform to not only showcase exceptional athletic talent but also to honor the traditions, achievements and contributions of HBCUs to American society.

"We are honored to be a sponsor of the 50th Annual Bayou Classic and help support a celebration that has become an iconic part of Thanksgiving weekend here in New Orleans," said Drew Marsh, Entergy's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our partnership with HBCUs has been instrumental in fostering a diverse and innovative workforce at Entergy. Through our collaboration, we have been able to tap into a pool of exceptional talent and we look forward to creating more opportunities for students to thrive, and thereby strengthen our whole community."

The Bayou Classic, presented by P&G, draws more than 200,000 people to New Orleans each year, providing numerous opportunities to highlight on a national scale all that the city and state have to offer. Entergy's sponsorship will have a significant impact on the local community, generating economic benefits for the city of New Orleans through increased tourism and revenue for local businesses.

Ranked as the No. 1 HBCU Classic in the nation, the football game will be played Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Entergy recognizes the significance of HBCUs in shaping the educational landscape and empowering generations of Black students. With roots in New Orleans for more than 100 years, the company is committed to taking meaningful action to help create opportunities for fostering HBCU student success, as well as building a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce in its communities. Learn more about Entergy's commitment to building diverse communities here.

Entergy looks forward to a memorable 50th Annual Bayou Classic event that celebrates the achievements and cultural significance of HBCUs. For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

