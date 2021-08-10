Enterin Announces Appointment of Alan Moses to Its Scientific Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin, Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, announces the appointment of Alan C. Moses, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Moses is a former Professor of Medicine at Harvard University and Chief Medical Officer of the Joslin Diabetes Center. He subsequently served as Global Chief Medical Officer at Novo Nordisk.

Alan Moses was educated at Duke University (BS) and Washington University School of Medicine (MD) prior to training at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri; the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland; and Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston. He is board certified by the ABIM with subspecialty certification in Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His academic career focused on basic and translational research at Harvard Medical School. Following his tenure at Harvard, Dr. Moses joined Novo Nordisk in 2004 and became Global Chief Medical Officer in 2008. As Global CMO, he was involved in the full spectrum of the diabetes focus of Novo Nordisk from drug discovery, through drug development, brand messaging, and the implications of diabetes for the company and for patients, healthcare professionals and for healthcare systems. He retired from Novo Nordisk in June 2018 and consults for multiple biotechnology companies focusing on developing treatments for diabetes.

"We are delighted Dr. Moses has agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board. His clinical expertise in metabolic diseases coupled with his experience in developing diabetes drugs at a senior level is invaluable to us," said Dr. Denise Barbut, Enterin's Co-founder, President and CMO.

"I'm excited to join the Enterin team and to help in the development of ENT-03 and other compounds. ENT-03 is unique in that it targets central insulin resistance and can provide a new approach to effectively treat diabetes and obesity. It also has the potential to positively impact Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, addressing major unmet medical needs," said Alan Moses.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) of the gut and the early onset and chronic progression of neurodegenerative disease. The lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain. Enterin is now progressing ENT-01 through Phase 2 clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain and rapidly normalizes blood sugar in diabetic mice. ENT-03 is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer's disease. Studies in humans will begin in H1 2022.

