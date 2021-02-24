Enterin Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin, Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announces the appointment of Katherine Wolf as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wolf brings 30 years of health care industry experience in capital raising, business development, and strategy, during which she has executed financing, advisory, and M&A transactions worth approximately $24 billion.

"We are thrilled that Katherine is joining the Enterin team. She has deep experience as a healthcare CFO, advisor, and investment banker. Her background in capital markets, her reputation among the financial community, and her experience as a public company CFO will help Enterin as we position the company for the next phase of growth," said David McCullough, Enterin's CEO. Enterin's Chairman, Jay Brammer, added "Katherine will make an excellent business partner to David as we move Enterin's compounds through the clinic."

"I am excited to join a company with such great potential," said Ms. Wolf. "I believe Enterin's novel approach toward neurodegenerative diseases is truly groundbreaking, and I am looking forward to advancing the company's mission and strategy."

Before joining Enterin, Ms. Wolf was Managing Member of health care consultancy KLW Advisors where she worked as an advisor and Acting CFO to various clients, prior to which she served as Partner and Senior Advisor at Ondra Partners, a boutique investment bank. Previously, her positions included CEO & Co-Founder of health care consultancy Rocket Science, and CFO & EVP of Vision-Sciences, a publicly-traded medical technology company. Additionally, Ms. Wolf has extensive prior health care investment banking experience at both global and boutique investment banks, including HSBC Securities, Bear Stearns and SG Cowen. Ms. Wolf received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Williams College.

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) of the gut and the early onset and chronic progression of neurodegenerative disease. The lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease. Enterin Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Enterin Logo

