Enterin Announces Appointment of Donald Munoz to Its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announces the appointment of Donald Munoz to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don to Enterin's Board," said David McCullough, Enterin's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings significant biotechnology industry expertise and tremendous financial experience given his roles as a public-company CFO and healthcare investment banker. Don will be an ideal partner to the executive team as Enterin enters its next phase of growth."

Enterin's Board Chairman Jay Brammer added, "We look forward to working with Don and I am confident he will make strong contributions to the success of Enterin."

"I am excited to join Enterin's Board and work with the team to advance our compounds through clinical development," said Don Munoz. "Enterin's compounds represent a novel and highly promising approach toward the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's success."

Munoz currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of NuCana plc, a Nasdaq-listed biotechnology company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer. NuCana completed a $114 million IPO in 2017 and an $80 million follow-on offering in 2020. Prior to joining NuCana in 2015, Don served as Group Chief Financial Officer of NOXXON Pharma. He has an extensive financial background with approximately 20 years as a healthcare investment banker at Alex. Brown & Sons, Deutsche Bank, Leerink Partners and Cowen. Don has completed over 100 financing and merger and acquisition transactions with an aggregate value of more than $30 billion. He received an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School, where he was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma, and an AB in Psychology from Dartmouth College.

About Enterin

Enterin is developing novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis to treat patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the early symptoms and progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin's lead compound, ENT-01, has been shown to displace membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improve neural signaling between the gut and the brain in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease and in human studies. ENT-01 is currently in a 150-patient, placebo-controlled Phase IIb clinical study designed to demonstrate its ability to reverse the neurological symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Enterin's second compound, ENT-03, is designed to reverse central insulin resistance, a key pathology in diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. ENT-03 is expected to enter a Phase I study in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.enterininc.com.

Contact

Enterin Inc.

[email protected]

Related Images

enterin-logo.jpg

Enterin Logo

Enterin Logo



SOURCE Enterin Inc.