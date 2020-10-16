Enterin Announces Appointment of New CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin, Inc., a privately held, CNS-focused pharmaceutical company based in Philadelphia and developing novel compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases, announces the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer.

With over 30 years of pharma/biotech experience, Mr. McCullough is a demonstrated strategic, creative, and accomplished leader. With executive and board director experience in startup and established companies, David brings expertise in both the private and public sector. He has a deep understanding of drug development, clinical and regulatory strategy, commercial, finance, IP, manufacturing and operations. Mr. McCullough has a proven track record of building highly skilled, energetic, cross-functional teams both domestically and globally. He has strong experience moving products from early development to launch, including orphan drugs and billion-dollar brands. At Merck, he played a lead role in the $13.5B acquisition of Serono Biotech, and he was honored by the Merck family as a top contributor in corporate development. Additionally, Mr. McCullough has held leadership positions in Allergopharma/EMD Serono and BioCryst. He is interested in Enterin as he has a personal passion for the neurodegenerative therapeutic area and the patient population that can be served with better therapeutic outcomes. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join this team that is pioneering the science behind truly innovative approaches in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases," says McCullough.

Enterin's founders and chairmen, Michael Zasloff, MD, PhD and Denise Barbut MD, FRCP reciprocated the sentiment. They said, "We are delighted that David has agreed to join Enterin. His extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry will supplement the scientific and medical expertise of the existing management team."

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) of the gut and the early onset and chronic progression of neurodegenerative disease. The lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease. Enterin Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

