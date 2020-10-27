Enterin Announces Appointment of VP, Head Of Medical And Clinical Development

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin Inc., a privately held, CNS-focused pharmaceutical company based in Philadelphia and developing novel compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases, announces the appointment of Chris Min as VP, Head of Medical and Clinical Development.

With over 19 years of experience as a physician-scientist in neuroscience, Chris is a board-certified neurologist who trained in movement disorders with Stanley Fahn at the Neurological Institute at Columbia University Medical Center. He brings a wealth of clinical development experience from his work for nearly a decade at Merck followed more recently by his forays in biotech at BlueRock Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics. His accomplishments include, on behalf of Merck, the conduct of a pivotal safety study for evaluating potential allergic reactions to Bridion that led to its approval in 2015; current sales of the only new therapy in anesthesia in decades exceeded $1B in 2019. He joined Enterin because of the opportunity to develop compounds that work on the gut-brain axis in a way that have the potential to modify the course of neurodegenerative diseases. "I am excited to join Enterin and the opportunity to develop a whole host of innovative molecules discovered by Michael Zasloff and Denise Barbut," says Min.

Enterin's founders and chairmen, Michael Zasloff, MD., Ph.D., and Denise Barbut MD., FRCP. reciprocated the sentiment. They said, "We're delighted that Chris has decided to join the Enterin team. As a movement disorder neurologist, Chris brings first-hand experience in Parkinson's Disease as well as expertise in clinical research. He is ideally positioned to head the clinical team."

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) of the gut and the early onset and chronic progression of neurodegenerative disease. The lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease. Enterin Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

