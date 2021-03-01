Enterin to Present at Chardan's Virtual 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin, Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announces that the company will be presenting at Chardan's virtual 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit on March 8, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dr. Denise Barbut, Enterin's co-founder and CMO, will present the company's latest updates relating to its lead compound, ENT-01, which is currently being developed for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD). ENT-01 displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from enteric nerve cells, improving neural signaling from the gut to the brain. Enterin is currently completing a 150-patient randomized Phase 2b study and will be initiating studies in PD Psychosis and PD Dementia/Non-motor symptoms later this year.

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the early symptoms and progression of neurodegenerative disease. The lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease and in human studies. Enterin Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease. A second compound, ENT-03, reverses memory deficits in Alzheimer's models and extends lifespan. First-in-human studies will begin in Q4 2021.

