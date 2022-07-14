Enteris BioPharma Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Oral Presentation at ASRM 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo

BOONTON, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today an abstract has been accepted for an oral presentation at the ASRM 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo being held Oct. 22-26, 2022 in Anaheim, Calif The abstract highlights research into the pharmacokinetics of an oral formulation of leuprolide developed utilizing Enteris' proprietary Peptelligence® platform, a novel formulation technology that enables oral delivery of molecules that are typically injected, including peptides and BCS class III and IV small molecules.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine's conference will feature experts in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, genetics, male reproduction, access to care and practice management among other topics.

"We are looking forward to presenting our findings at ASRM 2022 highlighting the pharmacokinetic properties of Enteris' oral tablet formulation of leuprolide and its ability to achieve drug levels exceeding those of approved injectable leuprolide products," said Enteris Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Shangold. "Oral administration of leuprolide offers the potential to better address diseases in which gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists are known to provide benefit and for which an oral format can improve patient compliance. Women are disproportionately impacted by such diseases, and we believe access to next-generation treatments, such as oral leuprolide, are increasingly needed."

The title of the abstract follows:

Title: Pharmacokinetic (PK) Study of Oral Leuprolide Delivery with Ovarest® Achieves Drug Levels Exceeding those of Approved Injectable Products Author(s): Gary A. Shangold M.D., Arkady Rubin PhD, Thomas Daggs, John Vrettos PhD, Andrejs Rasums, Angelo Consalvo, Nicola Skeet, Sreeja Variam, Kalpana Ramakrishnan PhD, and Paul Shields PhD

The in-person presentation will at the ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on Oct 26, 2022, 11:05 AM Pacific Time. The program for "ASRM 2022: Genes, Gametes, and Genetics" may be accessed at https://www.asrm.org/globalassets/asrm/asrm-content/events/2022-congress/2022-preliminary-program.pdf.

