Enteris BioPharma Highlighted as Game Changer in Drug Development & Delivery Special Feature on Innovative Technologies for Improving Drug Solubility and Bioavailability

Article describes unique features of Enteris' Peptelligence® and ProPerma® peptide and small molecule oral delivery technology

BOONTON, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that CEO, Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., was featured in Drug Development and Delivery discussing the ability of Enteris' Peptelligence® and ProPerma® technologies to overcome the permeability and solubility issues that prevent the oral delivery of many "beyond the rule of 5" (bRo5) compounds, including peptides, peptidomimetics, and intermediate-sized small molecule compounds. The editorial can be accessed at https://drug-dev.com/special-feature-solubility-bioavailability-utilizing-enabling-technologies/#enteris.

"We are very pleased to be included in the Drug Development & Delivery special feature and highlighted as a game changer within the biopharmaceutical industry capable of transforming treatment paradigms," stated Dr. Khosla. "As the article notes, pharmaceutical companies are more interested than ever in developing oral versions of peptides and small molecule drugs traditionally considered ill-suited for oral delivery due to poor bioavailability. Overcoming this barrier is key to unlocking the full potential for myriad drug products, be it expanding the market for new chemical entities, lengthening the life cycle of aging products, or improving manufacturing and scale-up processes by formulating those drugs for oral delivery. Enteris works with partners that range from emerging biotechnology firms to large, established pharmaceutical companies, illustrating the vast potential of our Peptelligence and ProPerma technology platforms and manufacturing expertise. We look forward to continuing work that brings to market better treatment options for patients most in need."

Peptelligence is designed to enhance the oral delivery and bioavailability of peptide-based drugs by enhancing the permeability of such compounds and preventing their breakdown in the digestive tract. ProPerma improves the oral delivery of BCS class III and IV small molecules by improving the compounds' solubility and permeation, in some cases providing more than 20-fold improvement in oral bioavailability.

Enteris' oral delivery technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active internal and external development programs, including Cara Therapeutics' ongoing development of CR845/difelikefalin (Oral KORSUVA™), an oral formulation of Cara's first-in-class KOR agonist. During 2021, Enteris initiated six oral feasibility programs involving peptide and small molecule drugs targeting a variety of therapeutic indications that include cancer, women's health and disorders of the central nervous system.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, and contract manufacturing (CMO) services using non-proprietary technologies. The company's proprietary technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, some of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

