Enteris BioPharma to Participate in BIO Digital 2021

BOONTON, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), today announced that the company is participating in BIO Digital 2021. The conference is taking place June 14-18, 2021.

During the conference, Enteris will host virtual meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving Peptelligence® and ProPerma™, the company's novel formulation technologies that enable oral delivery BCS class II, III and IV compounds including peptides, peptidomimetics, as well as the company's recently launched contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) and expanded manufacturing facility. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.

Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris, stated, "Enteris had a strong start in 2021 with the launch of its new CDMO operations and the completion of our expanded 32,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. These enhanced capabilities, combined with the game-changing potential of Peptelligence and ProPerma, should allow Enteris to seek deeper development and manufacturing relationships with pharmaceutical partners. We view BIO Digital as an important forum to advance our business development initiatives and to meet with pharmaceutical executives who recognize the substantial value of our technology and service offerings."

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma™. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late-stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endocrine disorders. TobrateTM (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

