Enteris BioPharma to Present at New Rhein Healthcare Inaugural Industry Day 2019

BOONTON, N.J., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products built around its proprietary delivery technologies, announced today that its Director of Business Development and Partnering, Amos Sanchez, will present at the New Rhein Healthcare Inaugural Industry Day 2019 being held June 2, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA. Additionally, Enteris will be in attendance at the 2019 BIO International Convention (BIO 2019) being held June 3-6, 2019, also in Philadelphia.

The New Rhein Healthcare Inaugural Industry Day 2019 is a by invitation industry event, featuring company presentations and "fireside chats" with senior pharma leadership, investors, and executives.

During the event, Mr. Sanchez will present Enteris' corporate growth strategy and its focus on developing orally delivered peptide therapeutics for a broad range of treatment indications. Since its founding in 2013, Enteris has advanced multiple internal and external programs leveraging its Peptelligence® platform, a novel formulation technology that enables oral delivery of molecules that are typically injected, including peptides and BCS class II, III and IV small molecules.

Mr. Sanchez's presentation at the New Rhein Healthcare Inaugural Industry Day 2019 will concentrate on Enteris' internal development programs. In 2018, Enteris announced positive results from the Phase 2a clinical trial of Ovarest®, an oral formulation of leuprolide, for the treatment of endometriosis. Data from the study indicated that Ovarest® enabled significant suppression of estradiol (E2), demonstrating a measurable pharmacodynamic effect that is tightly correlated with efficacy in endometriosis.

In addition to Ovarest®, Enteris' development pipeline consists of Tobrate® (oral tobramycin tablet), which is being developed for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI), as well as an oral tablet formulation of octreotide, which is currently in preclinical development.

About Ovarest®

Ovarest®, an oral formulation of leuprolide for the treatment of endometriosis, leverages Enteris' proprietary Peptelligence® technology, which the company uses to develop innovative oral drug formulations for clients in addition to advancing its own internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities. Positive results from their most recent Phase 2a clinical trial, indicate that the optimized formulation and dose achieved estradiol suppression in line with Lupron Depot®, the current standard-of-care injectable formulation, as well as other pharmaceutical products with proven efficacy in the treatment of endometriosis. All subjects met the estradiol suppression target (estradiol ≤ 40 pg/mL) during the dosing period

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a privately held, New Jersey-based biotechnology company offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. The technology has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. Tobrate® (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

