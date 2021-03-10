Enterome strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Anne Dagallier as Chief Business Officer

PARIS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEROME SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics based on its unique ability to de-code molecular interactions in the gut microbiome impacting human health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Dagallier, PhD, as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Dr Dagallier brings over 22 years of experience in global business and drug development. She joins Enterome after 19 years at Sanofi where she held several scientific and senior business development positions. Most recently, she was Head of Consumer Health Care Alliances and In-Licenses at Sanofi Global Alliances Management, where she was responsible for managing strategic alliances and in licensing deals to support Sanofi's R&D pipeline.

Dr Dagallier holds a PhD in Molecular Biophysics from University Paris 6 and an Executive MBA from Essec-Mannheim.

"We are delighted to welcome Anne to Enterome. Her extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will greatly support our efforts to progress and optimize the potential of the novel small protein and peptide candidates emerging from our unique OncoMimics and EndoMimics pipelines. We look forward to benefitting from Anne's significant expertise as we continue to build our strong track record of successful collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as world-renowned academic institutions," says Pierre Belichard, CEO, Enterome.

"Enterome is an exciting company, combining a unique knowledge of the gut microbiome and approach to drug development, clinical stage programs and a strong team of international industry leaders. Its approach to the microbiome has been validated through multiple collaborations. I am thrilled to join them and support the company as it advances its OncoMimics pipeline of novel targeted immunotherapies," said Anne Dagallier.

Contacts

Enterome

Marine Perrier

Head of External Communications and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow PhD / David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel. +44 207 638 9571

[email protected]

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics based on its unique ability to de-code molecular interactions in the gut microbiome impacting human health. Enterome's success is based on its unique ability to identify small proteins and peptides ("effectors") from gut bacteria that can deliver a therapeutic benefit in humans.

Enterome is leveraging this unique ability to develop two highly promising pipelines of clinical and pre-clinical candidates with a focus on cancer, inflammatory and metabolic diseases:

OncoMimics : highly effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies against cancers (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2463, is being prepared as a clinical candidate for B-cell malignancies (lymphomas and leukemias).



: highly effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies against cancers (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2463, is being prepared as a clinical candidate for B-cell malignancies (lymphomas and leukemias). EndoMimics: a new generation of biologics targeting inflammatory diseases (EM101) and metabolic disease such as Type 2 diabetes.

These pipelines have been created using Enterome's highly efficient proprietary drug discovery platform that uses machine learning and lab assays to interrogate and decipher the world's largest database of gut bacterial proteins, a unique source of novel precision drugs.

In addition, Enterome's clinical candidate Sibofimloc (also referred to as TAK-018) is advancing through Phase 2 clinical trials in Crohn's disease. Sibofimloc has been partnered with Takeda globally, with Enterome retaining a significant profit share in the US.

Enterome is headquartered in Paris (France) with operations in Boston (US) and is backed by leading venture capital investors.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

SOURCE Enterome

Related Links

http://www.enterome.com

