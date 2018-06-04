Enterome to Attend the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York

News provided by

Enterome

03:00 ET

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Ma., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Enterome SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative therapies to treat microbiome-associated diseases with a focus on inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and immuno-oncology (IO) indications, will attend the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held in New York, June 5-8 and features an extensive range of public and private healthcare companies across the Biopharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Healthcare Services, Healthcare IT and Medical Technology sectors. It hosted over 2,600 attendees in 2017.

About Enterome 

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and cancer.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; and Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology.

Enterome also has a 50/50 joint venture with Nestlé Health Science, called Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, focused initially on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for IBD and liver diseases.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform, and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital, Omnes Capital and Principia) and strategic investors (BMS, Nestlé Health Science, Shire & INRA Transfert).

Additional information about Enterome is available through its website: www.enterome.com

Contacts 

Pierre Belichard, CEO
pbelichard@enterome.com

Media relations 

Mark Swallow / Marine Perrier / David Dible
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Tel. +44-207-638-9571
enterome@citigatedewerogerson.com

Investor relations 

Lisa Pavelka
Rx Communications Group
Tel. +1-917-843-0223
lpavelka@rxir.com

SOURCE Enterome

Also from this source

Jun 01, 2018, 03:00 ET Enterome to Feature Promising Phase 1 Clinical Data With its Lead...

Mar 12, 2018, 04:00 ET Enterome to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Enterome to Attend the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York

News provided by

Enterome

03:00 ET