Enterome to Attend Upcoming Conferences

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEROME SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announces that Pierre Belichard, CEO, will attend and take part in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors at the following conferences:

BMO fall Life Sciences Private Company Showcase: October 14

Jefferies Annual IBD Next Generation Therapeutics Summit: October 19

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: November 16 -18

Contacts

Enterome

Marine Perrier

Head of External Communications and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow / David Dible

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Tel. +44 207 638 9571

[email protected]

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs based on its unique ability to decode molecular interactions in the gut microbiome impacting human health. Enterome's success is based on its unique ability to identify small proteins and peptides from gut bacteria that can deliver a therapeutic benefit in humans.

Enterome is leveraging this unique ability to develop two highly promising pipelines of clinical and pre-clinical candidates with a focus on cancer and inflammatory diseases:

- OncoMimics™: innovative, off-the-shelf, microbiome peptide powered cancer vaccines (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphomas.

- EndoMimics™: a new generation of biologics targeting inflammatory diseases (EB1010).

These pipelines have been created using Enterome's highly efficient proprietary drug discovery platform that uses machine learning and lab assays to interrogate and decode the world's largest database of gut bacterial proteins, a unique source of novel precision drugs.

In addition, Enterome's clinical candidate sibofimloc (also referred to as TAK-018) is advancing through Phase 2 clinical trial in Crohn's disease. Sibofimloc has been partnered with Takeda globally, with Enterome retaining a significant profit share in the US.

Enterome is headquartered in Paris (France) and is backed by leading venture capital investors.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

SOURCE Enterome